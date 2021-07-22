After going undefeated against Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division competition, the Washington Swim Team Stingrays sealed the league title Saturday in Pacific, winning the division championship meet.
Washington, which went 4-1 in dual meets with the only loss coming in a crossover event, scored 2,527 points to win the five-team postseason meet.
“It was a great meet filled with some exciting races,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “I was very proud of the improvements and skill growth achieved by our team this summer.”
Lake of the Woods placed second with 2,434 points. Oaks Landing finished third with 1,832 points.
Union was the fourth-place team. The Squids earned 1,534.5 points.
Pacific rounded out the field with 1,392.5 points.
“I was so proud of how well the Squids did,” Union Head Coach Maggie Potts said. “We had some strong races and swimmers. We were missing some of our team but the ones that swam, swam hard. I am grateful for all the parents’ help so we could have it run so smoothly.”
Individual stories on each of the teams’ superlatives will appear in upcoming editions of The Missourian.