It was twice as nice.
The second attempt to host a Gateway Swimming and Diving League meet at the new Agnes Nolting Aquatic Center was a success Friday as the Washington Swim Team Stingrays defeated the Union Swim Team Squids, 363-139.
“I loved watching the happy kids greeted by their smiling parents,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “I was very thankful we were able to get our first meet in at the new pool.”
Union Head Coach Maggie Potts said it was a friendly meet between two local teams.
“I really enjoyed seeing the friendships between the two teams. The help from volunteers and assistant coaches, even if they weren’t their swimmers, was great to see,” Potts said. “It was nice to see the new pool definitely different than the previous pool. It was different to have the pool still open while we were conducting a meet, but it worked.”
The original meet had been set for June 28 but was wiped out due to thunderstorms in the region.
In Friday’s makeup meet, the first at the new pool, both teams were a bit shorthanded but got the job done.
“The Squids were missing a lot of swimmers, but it was nice to get the meet in,” Potts said.
The event started with individual medley races.
Washington’s winners were Brooke Schoonover, Harry Benhardt, Dayton Griesheimer, Ava Kauffeld and Ryan Kluesner.
Union’s winners were Ivana Smith, Chris Luckner and Nick Haberberger.
Washington’s second-place swimmers were Seth Wells, Grace Gargrave, Ava Mohart and Hunter Smith.
Union’s runners-up were Kate Haberberger and Lucas Gremaud.
Stingrays finishing third were Elana Carrier, Bri Brown and Aaron Brinkmann.
Raegan Rice finished third for Union.
In the freestyle races, Washington’s winners were Andres Ayala Hernandez, Joseph Vanco, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, John Hartung, Mia Mahon, Donovan McKenzie, Ava Mohart and Gabe Rio.
Union’s freestyle winners were Haylie Borgmann, Lilah Williams, Landry Kriete and Ivana Smith.
In the breaststroke races, Washington’s winners were Riley Simpson, Brody Zick, Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, John Hartung, Mia Mahon, Ava Kauffeld and Gabe Rio.
Union’s winners were Max Bath, Ivana Smith, Chris Luckner and Nick Haberberger.
In the freestyle relay races, winning teams were:
• The Washington 6-under girls team of Arabella Mohart, Josephine Sullivan, Riley Simpson and Gretchen Wells.
• The Washington 6-under boys team of Brody Zick, Jackson Zuroweste, Emmitt Searcy and Andres Ayala Hernandez.
• The Washington girls 7-8 team of Julia Searcy, Marlilee Holt, Payton Searcy and Amelia Ayala Hernandez.
• The Washington boys 7-8 team of Michael Sullivan, Logan Halmich, Ryan Halmich and Brenden Schoonover.
• The Washington girls 9-10 team of Nora Wells, Claire Maune, Martha Etter and Amelia Heimos.
• The Washington boys 9-10 team of Seth Wells, Grayson Swederska, Eli Albright and Joseph Vanco.
• The Washington girls 11-12 team of Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Olivia Mahon, Ava Flottmann and Brooke Schoonover.
• The Washington 13-14 girls team of Grace Gargrave, Dayton Griesheimer, Sophia Sullentrup and Hunter Mohart.
• The Washington girls 15-over team of Aubrie Moreland, Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld and Ava Mohart.
• The Washington boys 15-over team. Swimmers weren’t listed.
In the backstroke event, Washington’s winning swimmers were Andres Ayala Hernandez, Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Brenden Schoonover, Claire Maune, Joseph Vanco, Harry Benhardt, Dayton Griesheimer, Donovan McKenzie, Bri Brown and Zach Posinski.
Squids swimming to first place were Haylie Borgmann and Mia Heggemann.
In the butterfly races, Washington’s winners were Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Michael Sullivan, Jessica Leesman, Olivia Mahon, John Hartung, Mia Mahon, Ava Mohart and Gabe Rio.
Union first-place swimmers were Chris Luckner and Nick Haberberger.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Winning teams were:
• The Washington girls 9-10 team of Claire Maune, Martha Etter, Nora Wells and Amelia Heimos.
• The Washington girls 11-12 team of Brooke Schoonover, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Elana Carrier and Olivia Mahon.
• The Washington girls 13-14 team of Grace Gargrave, Sophia Sullentrup, Hunter Mohart and Nina Klak.
• The Washington girls 15-over team of Zoey Ziegler, Ellie Williams, Ava Kauffeld and Aubrie Moreland.
• The Union boys 15-over team of Tristen Mosher, Andrew Haberberger, Hunter Smith and Thomas Crane.