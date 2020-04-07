When the city of Washington announced the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex would remain closed this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to get an early start at building a new pool, it left one organization high and dry.
The Washington Swim Team Stingrays suddenly found itself without a home.
“We are currently reaching out, first to our families and then to local pools to see what options we might have,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said.
The defending Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division champions, Washington is moving forward with preparations for this summer.
“The Washington Swim team website is currently open for registration and we encourage families to register,” Moreland said. “We are asking families to hold off on paying for their swimmers until we have more information, but this will give us numbers to work with when looking for pool space.”
Franklin County has two other swim teams, the Pacific Pirates and Union Squids. Moreland said it’s too early to tell whether Washington would be able to share space with one or both of them.
Washington, Pacific and Union are in the Spitz Division once again this year, along with Lake of the Woods, JCC and Oaks Landing. Washington was scheduled to host Union June 22.
“Unfortunately, with the pandemic currently requiring businesses and municipalities to alter plans and cancel events, I’m not sure anyone is in a position to make arrangements to help us right now,” Moreland said. “Hopefully things will become more predictable soon and they will know how to proceed. We will be making every attempt we can to make the season happen.”
For more information on the Stingrays, please see https://www.teamunify.com/Home.jsp?team=recgtwsc