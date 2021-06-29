Swimming for the first time in the area, the Washington Swim Team Stingrays defeated the Pacific Swim Team Pirates Monday in Pacific, 378-145.
“It was a chilly evening, but the kids didn’t let that stop them,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said.
Washington (2-0) swims at home Monday against Union (1-1, 0-1) in the first home meet at the renovated Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex.
Pacific (0-2) goes on the road to swim at Whispering Hills in a crossover meet. Whispering Hills is not in Pacific’s division.
The meet opened with medley relay races. Washington’s winners were Joseph Vanco, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Mia Mahon, Ava Mohart and Gabe Rio.
Winning races for Pacific were Kaitlyn Bonds, Samuel Durnal and Issac Van Deven.
Stingrays scoring for second place were Elana Carrier, Becket Caldwell, Aubrie Moreland and Zach Posinski.
Pacific’s second-place swimmers were Maebry Mullinax, Sam Henke and Lauren Callahan.
Ending third for Washington were Brynn McCormack, Ainsley Skubic, John Hartung, Isabella Richardson and Bri Brown.
Will Jett placed third for Pacific.
Up next were freestyle races.
Stingrays earning first-place points were Gretchen Wells, Julia Searcy, Michael Sullivan, Seth Wells, Olivia Mahon, Kellen McCormack, Ava Mohart and Daniel Wamsley.
Pacific’s first-place swimmers were Reilly Lawler, Lauren Callahan and Issac Van Deven.
Moving to the breaststroke, Washington’s winners were Brody Zick, Hadley Zick, Michael Sullivan, Seth Wells, Brooke Schoonover, Ava Kauffeld and Gabe Rio.
Taking first for the Pirates were Kaitlyn Bonds, Samuel Durnal, Lauren Callahan and Issac Van Deven.
Winning teams in the freestyle relay races were:
• The Washington boys 6-under team of Jackson Zuroweste, Emmitt Searcy, Daniel Klak and Andres Ayala Hernandez.
• The Washington girls 7-8 team of Julia Searcy, Lucy Caldwell, Hadley Zick and Amelia Ayala Hernandez.
• The Washington boys 7-8 team of Logan Halmich, Michael Sullivan, William Pinter and Brenden Schoonover.
• The Pacific girls 9-10 team of Maebry Mullinax, Bella Krug, Kaitlyn Bonds and Reilly Lawler.
• The Washington boys 9-10 team of Seth Wells, Matthew Loesing, Eli Albright and Joseph Vanco.
• The Washington girls 11-12 team of Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Olivia Mahon, Ava Flottmann and Brooke Schoonover.
• The Washington boys 11-12 team of Becket Caldwell, Harry Benhardt, John Hartung and Kellen McCormack.
• The Washington girls 13-14 team of Grace Gargrave, Dayton Griesheimer, Kaitlynn Scott and Hunter Mohart.
• The Washington girls 15-over team of Eva Gaugh, Aubrie Moreland, Zoey Ziegler and Ava Mohart.
• The Washington boys 15-over team of Daniel Wamsley, Zach Posinski, Ryan Kluesner and Gabe Rio.
Returning to individual races, next was the backstroke.
Washington’s winners were Josie Sullivan, Emmitt Searcy, Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Michael Sullivan, Joseph Vanco, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Kellen McCormack, Dayton Griesheimer, Roman Gaugh, Zoey Ziegler and Daniel Wamsley.
Maebry Mullinax won a race for Pacific.
Butterfly winners for Washington were Andres Ayala Hernandez, Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Ryan Halmich, Seth Wells, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Mia Mahon, Roman Gaugh, Ava Mohart and Gabe Rio.
Winning butterfly races for Pacific were Kaitlyn Bonds and Samuel Durnal.
Ending the meet were medley relay races. Winning teams were:
• The Washington girls 8-under team of Payton Searcy, Hadley Zick, Amelia Ayala Hernandez and Julia Searcy.
• The Washington boys 8-under team of Brenden Schoonover, Brody Zick, Ryan Halmich and Michael Sullivan.
• The Pacific girls 9-10 team of Maebry Mullinax, Kaitlyn Bonds, Reilly Lawler and Bella Krug.
• The Washington boys 9-10 team of Eli Albright, Matthew Loesing, Seth Wells and Joseph Vanco.
Tracy Moreland said that was one of the best races of the meet.
“The most exciting race was the 9-10 boys medley relay, which came from behind to win,” Tracy Moreland said. “It was anchored by Joseph Vanco.”
• The Washington girls 11-12 team of Brooke Schoonover, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Elana Carrier and Olivia Mahon.
• The Washington boys 11-12 team of Becket Caldwell, Harry Benhardt, John Hartung and Kellen McCormack.
• The Washington girls 13-14 team of Dayton Griesheimer, Isabella Richardson, Maddy Henderson and Mia Mahon.
• The Washington girls 15-over team of Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Ava Mohart and Eva Gaugh.
• The Washington boys 15-over team of Daniel Wamsley, Gabe Rio, Gavin Poole and Zach Posinski.