Swimming over two days, the Washington Swim Team Stingrays placed fifth in the Gateway Swimming and Diving League’s Manuel Division meets.
Washington scored a total of 1,548 points for the two days. The 11-Over portion of the meet took place Friday, July 15, at Cool Dell. The 10-Under meet was the next day at Cedarmill.
Cool Dell won the division title with 3,033.5 points with Cedarmill claiming second at 2,489 points.
Castle Pines (1,870) and Lake Chesterfield (1,826) also finished in front of Washington.
Chadwick rounded out the field at 890.5 points.
“The Stingrays had a great season,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “We were the largest team I can remember at 153 swimmers. Although our win-loss record doesn’t show it, the swimmers made great improvements in their personal times and their skill levels.”
Washington had been moved up this season within the Gateway League.
“Moving to a more challenging division this year really pushed the limits of what many thought they were capable of,” Moreland said.
Moreland said three swimmers competed in events above their age groups.
“Millie Nothum, Avery Blankenship, and Riley Simpson all swam against swimmers up to three years older and did a fantastic job for the team,” Moreland said.
Washington loses three swimmers from this year’s team. Bri Brown, Eva Gaugh and Isabella Rio completed their eligibility.
“They will be missed,” Moreland said. “Their departure leaves some big shoes or should I say flippers to fill next year. After watching the determination and drive of the swimmers this year, I feel certain many will fight for the opportunity.”
Over the two meets, Washington’s event winners were:
• Greyson McDaniel (individual medley).
• Ava Mohart (butterfly).
• Aidan Garlock (butterfly).
• Ava Mohart (individual medley and freestyle).
• Emmitt Searcy (freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly).
• Isabella Rio (breaststroke).
• Dylan Deahn (backstroke).
• Aidan Garlock (backstroke).
Stingrays who earned third were:
• Aidan Garlock (individual medley).
• Dylan Deahn (freestyle).
• Brenden Henke (freestyle).
• Gabe Rio (freestyle tie).
• Bri Brown (breaststroke).
• Daniel Wamsley (breaststroke).
• Brooke Schoonover (backstroke).
• Bri Brown (backstroke).
Washington’s fourth-place finishers were Isabella Rio (twice), Bri Brown, Gabe Rio, Joseph Vanco and Zoey Ziegler.
Fifth-place swimmers were Brenden Henke, Lincoln Schaefer, Wynn Nothum, Samuel Henke and Brenden Schoonover.
Scoring for sixth were Jane Ballmann, Zoey Ziegler, Isabella Richardson, Daniel Wamsley and Brenden Henke.
Seventh-place Stingrays were Logan Halmich, Elizabeth Williams, Lincoln Schaefer, Daniel Wamsley, Brianna Munson, Claire Maune and Gavin Poole.
Ending eighth were Jones VanLaere, Avery Blankenship, Lexi Perriman, Grayson Swederska, Seth Wells, Lincoln Schaefer, Elizabeth Williams (twice), Lily Knighton and Nora Wells.
Washington’s ninth-place finishers were Dayton Griesheimer (twice), Jenna Ballmann, Michael Sullivan and Harry Benhardt.
Touching the wall 10th were Brooke Schoonover (twice), Grayson Swederska, Lily Knighton, Jones VanLaere, Mia Mahon, Julia Searcy, Michael Sullivan, Ava Monzyk, Samuel Henke and Isabella Richardson.
Earning 11th were Gavin Poole, Jane Ballmann and Zoey Ziegler.
Taking 12th were Brenden Schoonover and Kayla Munson.
Placing 13th were Isabella Richardson, Mia Mahon, Julia Searcy, Samuel Henke, Gavin Poole, Ryan Halmich, Grayson Swederska and Dayton Griesheimer.
Stingrays who ended 14th were Jane Ballmann, Logan Halmich, Kaylee Benhardt and Mia Mahon.
Fighting to 15th were Lexi Perriman, Blake Knighton, Ryan Halmich (twice), Riley Simpson and Ian Halmich.
Scoring for 16th were Joseph Vanco, Lexi Perriman, Raya Perriman, Blake Knighton, Riley Simpson, Lukas Etter, Julia Searcy and Drew Knighton.
Washington did not have any champion relay teams.
Second-place relay teams were:
• Boys 6-Under freestyle team of Dylan Deahn, Ian Halmich, Henry Pinter and Emmitt Searcy.
• Girls 15-18 freestyle team of Zoey Ziegler, Elizabeth Williams, Bri Brown and Ava Mohart.
• Boys 15-18 freestyle team of Gabe Rio, Gavin Poole, Daniel Wamsley and Aidan Garlock.
• Girls 15-18 medley team of Bri Brown, Isabella Rio, Ava Mohart and Zoey Ziegler.
• Boys 15-18 medley team of Daniel Wamsley, Gavin Poole, Gabe Rio and Aidan Garlock.
One relay team placed third:
• Girls 7-8 team of Lily Knighton, Avery Blankenship, Julia Searcy and Jane Ballmann.