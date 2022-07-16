Concluding the dual meet season, the Washington Swim Team Stingrays fell Monday at Lake Chesterfield, 326-234.
Lake Chesterfield outscored Washington in boys events, 162-123, and in girls events, 164-111.
Washington heads to the division championship meets this weekend. The 11-Over meet will be held at Cool Dell Friday while the 10-Under meet is at Cedarmill Saturday.
Monday’s meet began with individual medley races. Lake Chesterfield took all of the first-place spots.
Washington’s second-place finishers were Greyson McDaniel, Brenden Henke and Zoey Ziegler.
Stingrays ending third were Elana Carrier and Donovan McKenzie.
In the freestyle races, Washington’s winners were Wynn Nothum, Emmitt Searcy, Julia Searcy and Gabe Rio.
Washington’s breaststroke winners were Emmitt Searcy, Kayla Munson, Brenden Henke, Lincoln Schaefer, Bri Brown and Daniel Wamsley.
In the freestyle relay races, Washington’s winning teams were:
• Boys 6-Under team of Dylan Deahn, Henry Pinter, Ian Halmich and Emmitt Searcy.
• Girls 7-8 team of Julia Searcy, Jenna Ballmann, Lily Knighton and Jane Ballmann.
• Girls 15-18 team of Sophia Sullentrup, Zoey Ziegler, Elizabeth Williams and Ava Mohart.
• Boys 15-18 team of Daniel Wamsley, Gabe Rio, Zach Posinski and Donovan McKenzie.
In the backstroke, Washington’s winning swimmers were Wynn Nothum, Dylan Deahn, Josie Witte and Zoey Ziegler.
In the butterfly event, Stingrays who won age groups were Dylan Deahn, Lily Knighton and Gabe Rio.
Medley relay races concluded the meet. Washington’s winning teams were:
• Girls 8-Under team of Josie Witte, Jenna Ballmann, Lily Knighton and Jane Ballmann.
• Boys 8-Under team of William Pinter, Ryan Halmich, Brenden Schoonover and Brody Zick.
• Girls 15-18 team of Bri Brown, Isabella Rio, Ava Mohart and Zoey Ziegler.
• Boys 15-18 team of Zach Posinski, Daniel Wamsley, Gabe Rio and Donovan McKenzie.