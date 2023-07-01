The Washington Swim Team Stingrays honored six swimmers in their final year of eligibility Monday prior to the final Gateway Swimming and Diving League home meet against Lake Chesterfield.
However, the visitors exited with the win, 308-259.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 12:57 pm
It was Washington’s closest meet of the season so far among the three losses.
The Stingrays had an advantage on the boys side, outscoring Lake Chesterfield, 145-137. However, Lake Chesterfield outscored Washington in the girls side, 171-114.
Honored prior to the meet were Ellie Williams, Lexi Perriman, Zach Posinski, Ava Mohart, Aidan Garlock and Gabe Rio.
“Congrats to all our seniors who swam their last Stingrays home meet last night,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “They are a group of truly accomplished athletes with loads of exciting experiences ahead of them.”
The meet started with medley relay races. Ava Mohart was Washington’s lone race winner.
Second-place Stingrays were Jones VanLaere and Thomas Crane.
Washington’s third-place swimmers were Regan Molitor, Nora Wells, Greyson McDaniel, Harry Benhardt and Lincoln Schaefer.
In the freestyle event, Washington’s winning swimmers were Evelyn Florian, Dylan Deahn, Jane Ballmann, Emmitt Searcy, Joseph Vanco, Draven Koehmstedt, Ava Mohart and Gabe Rio.
In breaststroke races, Washington’s winners were Brianna Munson, Ian Halmich, Jenna Ballmann, Emmitt Searcy, Jones VanLaere, Draven Koehmstedt and Lukas Etter.
Next up were freestyle relay races. Washington’s winning teams were:
• Girls 6-Under team of Brianna Munson, Grace Agren, Evelyn Florian and Nolyn VanLaere.
• Girls 7-8 team of Jenna Ballmann, Josie Sullivan, Everly Swederska and Jane Ballmann.
• Boys 11-12 team of Greyson McDaniel, Seth Wells, Grayson Swederska and Joseph Vanco.
• Girls 15-18 team of Zoey Ziegler, Elizabeth Williams, Sophia Sullentrup and Ava Mohart.
• Boys 15-18 team of Draven Koehmstedt, Lincoln Schaefer, Thomas Crane and Gabe Rio.
In the backstroke races, Washington’s five-point scorers were Evelyn Florian, Dylan Deahn, Harry Benhardt, Zoey Ziegler and Gabe Rio.
Butterfly races concluded the individual strokes. Washington’s winners were Nolyn VanLaere, Dylan Deahn, Emmitt Searcy, Draven Koehmstedt, Ava Mohart and Gabe Rio.
The meet ended with medley relay races. Washington’s winning teams were:
• Girls 8-Under team of Everly Swederska, Riley Simpson, Josie Sullivan and Lucy Kleinheider.
• Boys 7-8 team of Brayden Peters, Dylan Deahn, Emmitt Searcy and Cam VanLaere.
• Girls 15-18 team of Zoey Ziegler, Elizabeth Williams, Ava Mohart and Sophia Sullentrup.
• Boys 15-18 team of Lukas Etter, Lincoln Schaefer, Draven Koehmstedt and Gabe Rio.
“Last night can be summed up in one word — flexibility,” Moreland said. “A huge shout out to all the swimmers who filled spots in relays they didn’t expect to swim, and in events in age groups older than their own. I also appreciated all the swimmers and their parents who confirmed if and where they were needed.”
Moreland noted two young swimmers.
“As with all our meets, there are many swims worthy of highlighting,” Moreland said. “Two swimmers who really stood out last night were Ellory Hoberock and Cooper Kipp. Ellory is 5 and this was her first meet. She did a wonderful job in the 25 free and ‘even better,’ her words, in the 25 backstroke. This is Cooper’s first year on the team and last night was his first time swimming a 50 butterfly after just really learning how to swim the stroke. He did an amazing job swimming a challenging stroke to learn and execute.”
Washington’s next meet is Thursday, July 6, at Cedarmill. That meet starts at 5:30 p.m.
