How much is too much?
That’s the question Washington Swim Team organizers had to ask themselves recently. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of their home pool, it proved too much for the team to be able to compete in the Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division in 2020.
“After much thought and consideration, we have decided not to field a summer swim team this year,” said Head Coach Tracy Moreland and the Washington Swim Team board in a note sent to team parents. “With the continued directive for social distancing, the logistics of holding practices and meets with those parameters and not having a practice site secured, the board has made this very difficult decision.”
When the city of Washington announced the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex would not open this summer, and the city instead would start working on the new facility, the team was left hunting for a location to call home.
The COVID-19 pandemic and closures made it even more difficult for the team to find a pool or another team which could share space.
In the end, the numbers didn’t make sense.
Moreland is recommending anyone who wants to swim register with the Pacific Swim Team.
“I have been in contact with Kathleen Westfall, Pacific and YMCA coach, and she would be happy to have any of our families join their team for this summer,” Moreland stated. “Their team information can be found at www.pacificswimteam.com.”
When the Pacific Swim Team initially formed years ago, some former Washington swimmers were at the core of the program, so there is a historic connection between the two.
As of Friday morning, Pacific still plans on fielding a swimming and a diving team. Pacific’s Swim Team is scheduled to open the season in Fenton June 8 at Oaks Landing.
The next meet was scheduled to be against Washington, June 15.
Pacific has three dual meets after that before the July 11 division meet at home. The team hosts Lake of the Woods, June 29, and Union, July 6.
The Pacific Dive Team is set to open at home June 13 before going to Missouri Athletic Club West June 20. Another home meet will be June 27. The conference meet is July 12.
Of course, that’s dependent upon the Gateway Swimming and Diving League having its season.
“The league is still determining what a summer swim season will look like, so there will be more information to come from them,” stated Moreland.
Cassie Rice of the Union Swim Team board, said that a decision on the Squids could come next week as the Union Board of Aldermen are scheduled to discuss whether the pool will open this season. The Union Swim Team will determine next steps after that.
Moreland recommended that swimmers work on training how they can before and when they get back into the pool.
Should the league have its season, there will be a new champion. Washington was the defending Spitz Division champion.
Moreland feels there the future will be bright.
“On a positive note, next year we will be swimming in a new, beautiful pool here in Washington,” Moreland stated. “We will be back bigger, better, stronger and faster!”