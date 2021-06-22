Swimming for the first time since 2019, the Washington Swim Team opened the season with a narrow win Monday at Lake of the Woods.
The Stingrays scored 287 points to 258 for the host program.
“The Stingrays had a great first meet,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “I am so proud of the swimmers, especially the ones new to competitive swimming. They are working so hard at practice, and it shows.”
Washington hits the road once again next Monday, swimming at Pacific. The meet is slated to start at 5:30 p.m.
Monday’s season opener started with individual medley races. Washington’s winners were Joseph Vanco, Brooke Schoonover and Ava Kauffeld.
Second-place finishers were Seth Wells, Dayton Griesheimer, Donovan McKenzie, Zoey Ziegler and Ryan Kluesner.
Scoring points for third place were Jessica Leesmann, Olivia Mahon, Sophia Sullentrup and Gavin Poole.
In freestyle races, Washington’s winners in scoring heats were Andres Ayala Hernandez, Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Brenden Schoonover, Joseph Vanco, Brooke Schoonover, Kellen McCormack, Mia Mahon, Ava Mohart and Gabe Rio.
In the breaststroke races, Stingrays who scored points for winning were Kellen McCormack, Isabella Richardson, Ava Kauffeld and Gabe Rio.
Up next were freestyle relay races. Washington’s winning teams were:
• The girls 6-under team of Riley Simpson, Wynn Nothum, Gretchen Wells and Arabella Mohart.
• The boys 6-under team of Andres Ayala Hernandez, Jackson Zuroweste, Emmitt Searcy and Brody Zick.
• The boys 7-8 team of Logan Halmich, Ryan Halmich, William Pinter and Brenden Schoonover.
• The boys 9-10 team of Brooke Schoonover, Elana Carrier, Olivia Mahon and Alessandra Ayala Hernandez.
• The girls 13-14 team of Isabella Richardson, Maddy Henderson, Dayton Griesheimer and Mia Mahon.
• The girls 15-over team of Abby Loesing, Aubrie Moreland, Eva Gaugh and Bri Brown.
• The boys 15-over team of Ryan Kluesner, Zach Posinski, Daniel Wamsley and Gabe Rio.
From there, the meet pushed to backstroke races. Washington’s scoring winners were Andres Ayala Hernandez, Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Seth Wells, Brooke Schoonover, Zoey Ziegler and Daniel Wamsley.
In the butterfly races, Washington’s winners in scoring heats were Ryan Halmich, Seth Wells, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Maddy Henderson and Aubrie Moreland.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Washington’s winning teams were:
• The girls 11-12 team of Brooke Schoonover, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Elana Carrier and Olivia Mahon.
• The girls 13-14 team of Dayton Griesheimer, Isabella Richardson, Mia Mahon and Faith Rufkahr.
• The boys 13-14 team of Harry Benhardt, Donovan McKenzie, Roman Gaugh and Colin Winkels.
• The girls 15-over team of Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Isabel Rio and Ava Mohart.
• The boys 15-18 team of Daniel Wamsley, Zach Posinski, Gabe Rio and Ryan Kluesner.