Siblings Sarah and Sam Stewart claimed the top two spots Saturday, June 6, during Jamboree Junior Dragster racing at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Sarah Stewart was the winner with a time of 8.905 seconds, 73.36 mph.
Sam Stewart was the runner-up at 7.874 seconds, 82.28 mph.
The Stewart siblings again dominated action Saturday, June 13.
Sarah Stewart won the Junior Dragster Thunder class, winning the final in 8.981 seconds, 68.02 mph. She beat Pevely’s Cohen Hale in the final.
In the Junior Dragster Lightning class, Sam Stewart was the winner with a time of 7.925 seconds, 78.81 mph.
In the final race, Sam defeated Bloomington, Ill., driver Bailey Taylor. Sam Stewart was the top qualifier in the division at 7.950 seconds.
In the matchup of the two division winners, Sam Stewart beat his sister. Sam posted a time of 7.913 seconds, 81.59 mph.
Sarah ran a time of 8.886 seconds, 72.81 mph.
In other divisions June 13, Mike Eggleston of Highland, Ill., won the Super Pro Division crown.
Bethalto, Ill., racer Clay Tyler was the winner in the Pro Division.
Aaron Hagen of Fenton won the Sportsman title.
Scott Leonard of Glen Carbon, Ill., claimed the championship in the motorcycle division.