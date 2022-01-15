Steelville held off the Union Wildcats Saturday to claim third place at the 33rd Annual Owensville Boys Basketball Tournament
Steelville improved to 9-6. Union fell to 6-7.
“They are a good team that has played a very tough schedule,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We really struggled to put it all together at the right time. We had our worst shooting night of the year as we went 5-22 from the three-point line and couldn’t manufacture enough points in other ways to make up the difference.”
Steelville led after one quarter, 18-16. Union came back to tie it at the half, 38-38. Steelville led after three quarters, 58-47.
Ozzie Smith led the Wildcats in scoring with 21 points. He also had four steals and three assists. Smith knocked down all five of Union’s three-point baskets.
“Ozzie played the best game of his career,” Simmons said. “He scored 21 points in a lot of different ways and was the complete playmaker we have been calling for him to be. We often see flashes but he finally put it together.”
Collin Gerdel was next with a double-double, scoring 16 points with 16 rebounds. He also had two assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
“Collin was his usual self, scoring 16 points and grabbing 16 rebounds, but every time he touched the ball, they had three players around him so our inability to shoot really made it tough in the paint.”
Gerdel was named to the all-tournament first team.
Liam Hughes netted 11 points with three rebounds and two assists. He went 3-6 from the free-throw line. As a team, Union was 8-15 from the stripe.
Ryan Rapert scored eight points with four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Matthew Seely scored six points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Tanner Hall scored one point.
Trent Bailey added an assist.
Union played without its usual leading scorer, Kaden Motley, who missed the game due to illness.
Landon Mabe and Carson Mullen each scored 19 points to tie for the Steelville scoring lead.
Johnny Brice contributed 17 points for the Cardinals.
Mabe and Brice were named to the all-tournament first team.
Other Steelville scorers were Toby Brown with eight points, Conner Diaz with seven and Wyatt Harris with two points.
Steelville hit four three-point shots and went 8-10 from the free-throw line.
“I felt like we played really hard and got 31 deflections but just couldn’t quite get over the hump,” Simmons said. “You have to give them credit because they made the plays they needed to at crucial moments.”
Simmons said the team is getting closer to where it needs to be, but still needs work.
“We still have some deficiencies defensively that we have to figure out,” he said. “We feel like we are very close to figuring things out but we all need to bring our best more consistently.”