The Lady Cardinals were able to roost safely on their home floor Wednesday.
Steelville (11-5) notched the girls basketball win over St. Clair (3-13), 61-40.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lady Cardinals were able to roost safely on their home floor Wednesday.
Steelville (11-5) notched the girls basketball win over St. Clair (3-13), 61-40.
Further details from the game were unavailable at print deadline.
The Lady Bulldogs are at the Hermann Tournament next week where they are the No. 8 seed in the bracket. St. Clair plays No. 1 Battle (12-3) in the first round of action Monday at 6 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.