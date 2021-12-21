Steelville’s big second quarter was too much last Tuesday for the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights.
Playing on the pool play side of the Sullivan Peoples Bank Holiday Classic, Steelville beat Borgia, 51-38.
Steelville also defeated Borgia in the first-round of last year’s event.
The Lady Cardinals were up after one quarter, 9-6, but took advantage of Borgia’s depth in the second quarter to lead at the half, 25-12.
“We had to deal with some foul trouble in the first half,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Steelville was able to hit some big threes to close out the half and that was the difference in the game.”
Steelville led after three quarters, 39-24.
“We cut the lead to six in the fourth quarter, but could not overcome the deficit,” Houlihan said.
Kaitlyn Patke paced the Lady Knights with a double-double, scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds. She also had four steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
Lexie Meyer was next, scoring five points with six rebounds and five assists.
Amanda Dorpinghaus, Celia Gildehaus and Madison Lieberoff all scored four points. Each had two rebounds and Lieberoff also and three steals.
Natalie Alferman and Audrey Richardson scored two points apiece.
Alferman also had two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Richardson pulled down four rebounds with two assists and two steals.
Callyn Weber contributed an assist, a blocked shot and a steal.