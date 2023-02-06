Different location.
Updated: February 6, 2023 @ 4:09 pm
Steelville (16-3) defeated the Union boys basketball Wildcats (12-8) Tuesday in Crawford County, 80-56.
It was the second meeting between the teams. Steelville, ranked sixth in the current Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 3 state poll, also won the Owensville Tournament championship game Jan. 6, 81-48.
“Steelville is a very good team,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “They are a very balanced team that does things the right way. They are a tough matchup for us and most teams because they make shots at a high rate.”
The Cardinals led after one quarter, 16-12, and at the half, 38-20. Steelville was up after three quarters, 66-43.
“At the end of the night, they are a really good team and our margin of error is way too small to make the mistakes that we made, specifically in the second quarter,” Simmons said. “We had a handful of shots right at the rim that we missed and they turned into transition on the other end.”
Offensively, Union was led by two 14-point scorers, junior Ryan Rapert and senior Liam Hughes.
Juniors Ozzie Smith and Kieran Wors each scored 10 points.
Senior Will Herbst netted six points and junior Gavin Mabe added four.
Simmons said the Wildcats struggled with necessary tasks.
“We had quite a few missed blockouts that turned into easy points for them,” Simmons said. “The second quarter we grouped a lot of these mistakes together and they capitalized on them. Outside of that quarter, we played a back-and-forth game but the damage had already been done.”
Simmons said if Union can fix the blockout issue, the team can be successful.
“One of our biggest problems is consistently blocking out and finishing defensive possessions,” Simmons said. “When we consistently do this, I think we can really be tough because we can play in transition but we struggled to score in the second quarter because we could not get stops.”
The Wildcats return to Four Rivers Conference action Friday, visiting New Haven. Union is 2-0 in league play while the Shamrocks are 6-12 overall, 0-2 in FRC action.
Starting with New Haven, Union’s next five games are against league foes.
