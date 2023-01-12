A bad half of basketball led to a tough end to an otherwise great tournament run for the Union boys basketball Wildcats Friday.
Union (9-3) got roughed up in the championship game of the Owensville Tournament, falling to Steelville (8-2), 81-48.
Despite two timeouts from Union Head Coach Chris Simmons in the early going to try to right the ship, Steelville still opened the game on a 14-2 run.
The score stood at 29-7 after one quarter and 63-22 at the intermission.
“We didn’t play very good and they played very well,” Simmons said. “You have to give them credit for what they did. We didn’t contain the ball at all at the beginning of the game. You see the ball go in and you just start shooting the ball well. Every shooter just needs to see it go in and they’ve got a couple of guys that can really shoot.”
The Wildcats played a much more competitive second half, outscoring Steelville in the third quarter, 18-13. However, that still left Union in a 76-40 hole.
An 8-5 final eight minutes in favor of the Wildcats was not enough to reverse the teams’ fortunes.
“I don’t think our kids gave up,” Simmons said. “They kept playing hard and trying to do the right things, but we’ve had some trouble coming out and being ready to go in the first quarter. So, we’ve got to figure out a way to come out and not be down 10-2 to start every game.”
Ryan Rapert’s 17 points paced the Wildcats, followed closely by teammate Ozzie Smith with 14.
Hayden Burke contributed five points.
Kieran Wors and Will Herbst both scored four points.
Jordon Allen and Gavin Mabe put through two points apiece.
Rapert and Wors were both selected to the all-tournament team.
Union junior Karson Eads received the tournament’s Sixth Man Award.
“He had a good tournament and contributed a ton for us,” Simmons said. “I’m really proud of Karson. He’s an awesome kid and he’s a team-first guy, so you like to see guys like that get rewarded and recognized.”
With 20 points, senior Johnny Brice was the top scorer for the victorious Cardinals.
Carson Mullen poured in 17 points.
Landon Mabe, known locally for his time with the Union Post 297 summer baseball team, posted 17 points for Steelville and was named to the all-tournament team.
Conner Diaz posted 11 points and also earned an all-tournament selection.
Other scorers for Steelville included Wyatt Harris (six points), Gage Harris (four), Daniel Light (two), Kyle Killeen (two) and Owen McPeters (one).
Union plays at home Wednesday, tipping off against Potosi at 7 p.m.
