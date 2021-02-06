After making a long bus trip to Steelville Tuesday, the Union boys basketball Wildcats made a long comeback attempt.
Steelville (14-6) was able to hold off the Wildcats (8-10) in the end, 54-53.
“From the two-minute mark of the second quarter, I really felt like we outplayed them but we could just never quite get over the hump and get a lead,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said.
Steelville led 10-8 after one quarter and was up, 28-18, at the half.
“I was really proud of how our kids competed,” Simmons said. “They are a good team and it is a tough place to play. We had a dry spell in the second quarter that put us down by 15 with about two minutes to go in the second quarter. We got really sped up and were forcing things, which resulted in too many turnovers.”
Union regrouped at the break and started chipping away at the lead. Steelville was up after three quarters, 44-38.
Union had a chance to win at the end.
“Steelville did a nice job of hitting timely baskets that always kept their lead,” Simmons said. “It takes a lot of energy to come back from a deficit and we could not quite make it all the way back. We were down by four with eight seconds left and executed perfectly to get a quick three with two seconds left and followed it up by stealing the inbounds, but Kaden (Motley) just missed the game winner.”
Collin Gerdel led the Wildcats with a double-double, posting 18 points and 13 rebounds to go with three assists.
Motley, returning from missing two games in the Union Tournament last week, scored 16 points with four assists and two rebounds.
Matthew Seely checked in with nine points, five rebounds and two assists.
Nkosi Hanley added five points, three rebounds and an assist.
Tanner Hall recorded three points and three rebounds.
Mason Bailey scored two points and had three rebounds.
Ryan Rapert added two rebounds and three assists.
“Whenever we become disciplined to doing the fundamental things right for 32 minutes, we are a good team,” Simmons said. “We did those things for about 27 minutes against them. The problem is those five minutes are bad on both ends. We just have to come back to practice and keep working on those things.”
Union plays Friday in New Haven.