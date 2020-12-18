Forwards Kaitlyn Patke and Avery Lackey accounted for 42 points Monday, but it wasn’t enough to lift the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights to victory in the opening round of the Peoples Bank Holiday Classic in Sullivan.
Fourth-seeded Steelville won the first-round game, 53-46.
“We were able to get a good game from Lackey and Patke,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We made a run in the fourth quarter but could not hit the big shot to pull ahead. Turnovers were once again an issue. If we could clean up the turnovers, we would be tough to beat.”
Patke netted 27 points for the Lady Knights while adding five rebounds and one steal.
Lackey was next with 15 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.
However, the rest of the team managed four points as Steelville prevailed.
Borgia returns Wednesday to play eighth-seeded Cuba in the consolation semifinals at 4:30 p.m. The winner returns Friday to play Salem for the consolation title.
There is no seventh-place game as second-seeded Owensville dropped out of the tournament.
Steelville (6-1) jumped out to an 11-8 lead after one quarter. The Lady Cardinals were up at the half, 28-19. After three quarters, Steelville led, 43-27.
Borgia went on a run in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Borgia’s other scoring came from Lexie Meyer and Audrey Richardson, who scored two points apiece.
Meyer also had three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Richardson added two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Jenna Ulrich pulled down four rebounds with one assist. Callyn Weber had five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Natalie Alferman had two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
There was good news for Borgia. The team went 8-10 from the free-throw line. Patke was 5-6 and Lackey went 3-4.
Borgia continued to struggle handling the ball, recording 24 turnovers. The Lady Knights also went 0-8 from beyond the arc.
Borgia’s Wednesday foe, Cuba, lost Monday to top-seeded Helias, 79-20.
In the other first-round game, third-seeded St. James beat No. 6 Salem, 64-35.
Seventh-seeded Sullivan advanced unopposed after Owensville dropped.