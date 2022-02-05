The Steelville basketball Lady Cardinals had their highest offensive output of the season Tuesday.
Steelville (14-7) picked up an 85-50 win on the road at St. Clair (2-10) in nonconference play.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed, 23-12 after one quarter and 49-27 at the half.
Statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair’s Friday home game with Sullivan has been postponed. A makeup date has not yet been announced.
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to play at home Monday against Union at 7 p.m.