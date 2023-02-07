Sometimes the late bird gets the worm.
Steelville surged back Thursday in New Haven to win a nonconference girls basketball game on a last-second shot, 59-57.
“We were able to put together 3 1/2 quarters of the best basketball we have played all season long,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “Unfortunately, we made some crucial errors down the stretch when it came to handling the ball, rebounding, and being able to guard without fouling.”
New Haven (10-9) led Steelville (13-7) after one quarter, 21-9, at the half, 33-19, and after three quarters, 47-33.
Steelville fought back to get the win down the stretch.
“We had opportunities to put the game away at the free-throw line, and we failed to do so,” Peirick said. “I too made errors when it came to game management down the stretch.”
New Haven went 1-6 at the free-throw line in the final quarter. On the other side, Steelville sank five of seven chances to get back into the game with the clock stopped. The Lady Cardinals hit three of their six three-point baskets in the final quarter as well.
Brenna Langenberg led New Haven with 28 points, including one of the three three-point baskets. She went 5-8 from the free-throw stripe.
Aubri Meyer was next with 12 points.
Alayna Lagemann chipped in with six points.
Tressa Carver and Jessica Underwood scored four points apiece and Liz Luecke added three.
New Haven went 8-14 from the free-throw line overall.
Daylan Pryor led Steelville with 21 points. She was 7-10 from the free-throw line, 5-7 in the fourth quarter.
Tobi Pennock netted 15 points on five three-point baskets.
Regan Martin also hit double figures with 11 points.
Abby Kreitner added seven points, Blanche Halbert scored four and Marli Perkins ended with one.
As a team, Steelville was 11-16 from the free-throw line.
“We will learn from the mistakes made, and use this game as an opportunity to better prepare ourselves for hopefully a run in the postseason,” Peirick said.
New Haven hosts Owensville in Four Rivers Conference action and closes home play against Sullivan next Thursday.
