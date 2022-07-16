“It’s like déjà vu all over again.” — Yogi Berra.
If Joe Kopmann has that familiar feeling, it’s not without reason. For the second year in a row, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team fell in their Missouri State Tournament opener.
This time, Ste. Genevieve Post 150 defeated Washington in Lathrop Wednesday, 9-3.
“We came out hot in the first inning with four hits and three runs,” Kopmann said. “Then, we had a runner thrown out at third trying to stretch a hit into a triple. After that, we pretty much went flat and Ste. Genevieve came back a little bit at a time. A few miscues on the defense cost us some runs. We need to play cleaner defense to help our pitchers out. We needed to continue to hit throughout the game and keep the pressure on the Ste. Genevieve pitcher, who settled in after the first and shut us down.”
Washington, which rolled through the losers’ bracket last year to finish as state runner-up, came out on fire with three runs in the top of the first inning. Unfortunately for Post 218, that was the extent of the offense.
Ste. Genevieve chipped back with single runs in the bottom of the first and second. Post 150 took the lead with three runs in the third and tacked on two more in the fourth.
The final two runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the sixth.
Ste. Genevieve outhit Washington, 9-1. Post 218 made the game’s lone error.
Post 218 used a trio of pitchers in the game with Henry Vedder starting and going 3.1 innings. He allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits and five walks while striking out three. Vedder suffered the loss.
Charles Gildehaus pitched the next 1.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits and four walks. He fanned one.
Kaleb Hoss finished the game, pitching an inning while allowing an unearned run on one hit. He struck out one.
Kellen Tucker went the distance for Ste. Genevieve, allowing three runs on five hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out five.
Braxtyn Frankenberg and Ben Loesing doubled for Post 218 while Brody O’Hanlon, Vedder and Cohen Jasper singled.
Loesing, Jasper, Lane Mallinckrodt and Andrew Elbert walked.
William Weber and Henry Zeitzmann were hit by pitches.
Jasper and O’Hanlon stole bases while Owen Bolzenius added a sacrifice.
O’Hanlon, Frankenberg and Jacob Vondera scored the runs. Vedder and Loesing recorded RBIs.
Tyler Gegg had three hits to lead Ste. Genevieve. One was a double.
Carter Viox doubled twice. Carter Grass and Barrett Vaeth each had two hits. Grass doubled.
Collin Henderson and Andrew Basler both walked three times. Tucker and Patrick Schilly walked once.
Connor Clanton, Viox and Henderson each stole a base.
Gegg, Henderson and Basler each scored twice. Viox, Grass and Vaeth all scored once.
Viox and Grass drove in two runs apiece. Gegg and Vaeth each had one RBI.
In other first-round action, Union Post 297 defeated host Herrick Memorial, 10-5. Kirkwood Post 156 picked up a 4-2 win over Festus Post 253. Jefferson City Post 5 was awarded a bye as the 14th District representative did not come to the tournament.
With the reduction to seven teams, that meant Thursday’s games were pushed up with only three contests scheduled. The tournament moves back to the regular schedule for Friday’s games.