Second in State
Washington Post 218 Junior Legion players and coaches pose with the second-place state plaque Saturday in Blue Springs. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

BLUE SPRINGS — Ste. Genevieve Post 150 completed its undefeated run through the Missouri Junior (AA) Legion Tournament Saturday with a 5-2 win over Washington Post 218 in the state championship game.

Ste. Genevieve (27-4) got a complete game from Andrew Basler, who scattered four hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out two.

