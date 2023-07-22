BLUE SPRINGS — Ste. Genevieve Post 150 completed its undefeated run through the Missouri Junior (AA) Legion Tournament Saturday with a 5-2 win over Washington Post 218 in the state championship game.
Ste. Genevieve (27-4) got a complete game from Andrew Basler, who scattered four hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.