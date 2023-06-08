Post 297 almost pulled off a huge comeback in its final game at the Eureka Post 177 AA Tournament Sunday.
Post 297 (2-1-1) battled back from an 11-0 deficit to lose a one-run game to Ste. Genevieve Post 150, 13-12.
Post 150 scored eight runs in the first inning and three in the second to open up the big lead.
Union started to chip away with three runs in the fourth inning, but Post 150 scored another run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 12-3.
Post 297 then had its big inning, scoring seven times in the top of the fifth.
Union then drew all the way even with two runs in the top of the sixth, making it 12-12.
Ste. Genevieve scored the deciding run in the bottom of the sixth and then shut down Post 297 in the final frame to hold on in the end.
Nick D’Onofrio recorded three of Union’s 12 hits in the contest with a double, two singles, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Ethan Curnutte doubled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Parker Schrader singled twice, stole a base and drove in two runs.
Kasey Griffin singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Jake Browne doubled, scored and drove in a run.
Ardell Young singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.
Connor Curnutte singled, walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Braden Pracht walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Trenton Kossmann was hit by a pitch twice and scored a run.
Union threw four different pitchers in the contest.
D’Onofrio threw 0.1 of an inning and allowed seven runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Ardell Young pitched 2.1 innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk.
Avery Young pitched 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and three walks.
Alec Coombs recorded the last two outs without allowing a hit or a walk.
Ste. Genevieve also used four pitchers.
Kellen Tucker pitched four innings and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Tyler Gegg recorded two outs and allowed seven runs on eight hits.
Carter Grass got the last out of the fifth inning.
Carter Viox pitched two outs and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Andrew Basler, Wyatt Fallert and Gegg each collected two hits for Post 150.
Colin Henderson, Grass and Viox added one hit apiece.
Henderson hit a triple and Fallert doubled while the rest of the Post 150 hits went for singles.
Waylon Samples and Grass both walked twice. Tucker, Viox and Patrick Schilly drew one walk apiece.
Tucker and Schilly were both hit by a pitch twice. Viox and Basler were hit by the pitch once each.
Gegg, Viox, Henderson and Schilly scored two runs apiece. Basler, Grass, Samples and Fallert all scored once.
Fallert drove in three runs, Henderson two and Viox one.
Post 297 opened Ninth District play Monday against Wentzville Post 323. The next outing for Union is a Wednesday home game against Sullivan Post 18 at 6 p.m.
