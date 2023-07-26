Efforts to repeat as Missouri Junior Legion state champion hit a snag Friday for Washington Post 218.
Ste. Genevieve Post 150 (26-4) shut down Post 218 (23-9) in the Missouri State Tournament winners’ bracket final in Blue Springs, 3-1.
Wyatt Fallert held Washington to one run on six hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out three.
“Their starter, Fallert, was able to keep us off balance all night,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “He mixed his pitches well and didn’t really barrel anything up most of the game.”
Ste. Genevieve took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and added two more runs in the third. That was the end of Ste. Genevieve’s offense.
Ben Loesing pitched the first four innings for Post 218, allowing three unearned runs on six hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Lane Kohlbusch threw the last two innings, allowing three hits.
“Ben started on the mound for us and gave us a quality start before Lane came in and kept Ste. Gen off the board, Voelkerding said.”
Ste. Genevieve outhit Post 218, 9-6. Washington made the lone error.
Washington’s run came in the top of the sixth.
Drew Eckhoff had two of the Washington hits.
Kaden Patke doubled.
Colton Carrier, Loesing and Jack Dunard singled.
Loesing and Braxtyn Frankenberg walked.
Eckhoff and Loesing stole bases.
Patke scored the Washington run and Carrier drove him in.
For Ste. Genevieve Post 150, Colin Henderson and Andrew Basler each had two hits.
Kellen Tucker and Patrick Schilly doubled.
Barrett Vaeth, Carter Viox and Waylon Samples singled.
Henderson drew the lone walk. Schilly was hit by a pitch.
Henderson stole a base.
Tucker, Henderson and Tyler Gegg scored the runs. Basler drove in two runs. Viox had one RBI.
The result put Ste. Genevieve Post 150 in to Saturday’s championship series.
Post 218 had to turn around and play Sedalia Post 642 for the right to rejoin Ste. Genevieve in the title series.
