The Dragons played a strong second half to finish off the Pacific basketball Indians Tuesday.
Ste. Genevieve (7-1) outscored the Indians (3-7), 36-16, in the final 16 minutes to close out a 73-44 victory on the Dragons’ home floor.
“We played Ste. Gen pretty close in the first half with a score of 37-28 at half,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “However, in the third quarter, their offensive rebounding was too much for us and our offense stalled out as we got outscored 26-5.”
Ste. Genevieve held an 18-14 lead after one quarter.
The score was 63-33 to conclude the third period.
Jack Meyer paced Pacific with 13 points in the contest, picking up two steals, one rebound and one assist.
Matt Reincke and Gage Clark each added 10 points.
Reincke scored all 10 of his points in the first quarter. He made one assist.
Clark pulled in four rebounds.
Xavian Cox chipped in five points along with one rebound and one assist.
Joey Gebel tallied three points.
Parker Linder scored two points with two rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Connor Lampkin finished with one point and one rebound.
Nick Bukowsky pulled in three rebounds to go with one steal and one assist.
Charles Elmore made a pair of assists.
CJ Bibb notched one rebound.
Aiden Boyer’s 19 points were tops for the Dragons, followed closely by teammate Kaden Flye with 18 points.
Other Ste. Genevieve scorers included Alex Basler (nine points), Tucker Reed (eight), Ricky Hunter (seven), Collin Fritsch (six), Carson Kreilich (two), Jon Merklin (two) and Zachary Henderson (two).
Pacific returns to action in 2023, starting with the Owensville Tournament Jan. 2-6. The Indians are the No. 5 seed in the tournament and play No. 4 Cuba on the tournament’s opening night at 5 p.m.
