Scoring seven of the final eight runs, the Ste. Genevieve Post 150 Freshman Legion team overcame a five-run deficit to defeat Union Post 297 in the Missouri State Tournament in Lathrop, 8-6.
Ste. Genevieve (18-5-1) moved to Friday’s winners’ bracket final against Kirkwood Post 156, while Union (21-5) played Festus Post 253 Friday morning in a game concluded after the production dea56t76y6dline for the Weekend Missourian.
The winner of that game plays either Jefferson City Post 5 or Herrick Memorial Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Union jumped out to a 5-0 lead, scoring once in the first and four times in the third.
Ste. Genevieve chipped back with two runs in the fourth. In the fifth inning, Union added one run, but Ste. Genevieve took the lead with five tallies in the bottom of the frame.
Post 150 added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Post 297 outhit Ste. Genevieve, 12-11. Union made four errors to two for Post 150.
Peyton Hall and Ethan Curnutte each had three hits to pace the Union offense. Klay Muser doubled. Kasey Griffin, Trenton Kossmann, Logan Hansel, Brody Sitzes and Jake Browne each singled.
Griffin and Alec Coombs walked. Zach Voss and Kossmann were hit by pitches.
Hall swiped three bases and Curnutte stole one.
Griffin started and went 4.2 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out six.
Voss was the losing pitcher in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. He struck out two.
For Ste. Genevieve, Carter Viox logged three hits, including a double.
Tyler Gegg, Colin Henderson and Carter Grass each had two hits. Grass tripled.
Wyatt Fallert doubled. Waylon Samples singled.
Henderson and Grass walked. Kellen Tucker and Viox were hit by pitches.
Henderson and Grass both scored twice. Gegg, Will Kuehn, Andrew Basler and Samples scored once.
Grass drove in two. Viox, Basler, Samples and Fallert each drove in one run.
Gegg started and went two innings on the hill, allowing five runs on seven hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Bryce Bloom was the winner, going 3.1 innings while allowing an unearned run on three hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Conner Clanton pitched the final 1.2 innings, giving up two hits. He struck out one.