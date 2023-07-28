Ste. Genevieve Post 150 made certain that it was just a championship game, not a series, Saturday in the Missouri American Legion Junior State Tournament in Blue Springs.
The defending Freshman Legion state champions knocked off last year’s Junior Legion winners, Washington Post 218, 5-2, at Jim Moran Field located in the Hidden Valley Sports Complex.
Ste. Genevieve ended the season at 27-4 while Post 218 concluded at 24-10.
“We couldn’t be more proud of all these young men,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “They battled through many things this year, and all the boys came though time and time again. The future is certainly bright for these guys.”
Washington, which came out of the losers’ bracket, struck first, scoring its two runs in the top of the third inning.
“We able to get the lead in the third with big hits from Drew (Eckhoff) and Kaden (Patke),” Voelkerding said. “But they were able to chip away in the bottom half of the inning.”
Ste. Genevieve took the lead in the bottom of the third with four runs with two of them being earned.
Washington made two errors on a bunt, which allowed Ste. Genevieve to tie the game, 2-2. Post 150 added three more runs before Washington got out of the frame.
“With any good team, you cannot give them any extra opportunities to do damage,” Voelkerding said. “We had a few hiccups in the fourth. That happens. It’s baseball.”
That turned out to be the final scoring for both teams.
Ste. Genevieve outhit Washington, 7-4. Post 218 made four of the game’s six errors.
Andrew Basler was the winning pitcher, going the distance. He allowed two unearned runs on four hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out two.
Ryan Williams started on the hill for Post 218 and went three innings. He allowed two runs on two hits, three walks and two hit batters.
Jack Dunard suffered the loss, pitching three innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Washington was paced offensively by Drew Eckhoff, who had two hits. One of those was a double.
Brody O’Hanlon also doubled.
Ben Loesing drew a walk and was hit by a pitch.
Eckhoff and Braxtyn Frankenberg scored the Washington runs.
Eckhoff and Patke each had one RBI.
For Post 150, Tyler Gegg and Carter Viox both ended with two hits.
Kellen Tucker, Colin Henderson and Basler each had one hit.
Henderson, Basler and Waylon Samples walked.
Gegg, Patrick Schilly, Basler and Carter Grass were hit by pitches.
Henderson and Gegg each stole a base.
Henderson scored twice. Tucker, Justin Schweigert and Wyatt Fallert scored once.
Tucker, Gegg, Viox and Basler each drove in a run.
While it was the final game for the Post 218 Junior team, it wasn’t the last contest for the players. Justin Mort, Eckhoff, Patke and Williams are double rostered and could play this week in the Senior Legion State Tournament in Sedalia.
