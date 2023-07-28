Ste. Genevieve Post 150 made certain that it was just a championship game, not a series, Saturday in the Missouri American Legion Junior State Tournament in Blue Springs.

The defending Freshman Legion state champions knocked off last year’s Junior Legion winners, Washington Post 218, 5-2, at Jim Moran Field located in the Hidden Valley Sports Complex.

