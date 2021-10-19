A date with the defending Class 4 softball champions halted the season for Pacific’s Lady Indians Tuesday.
Webster Groves (15-19) held Pacific (7-13) to just three hits, winning at home, 4-0.
The victory moved Webster Groves into the Class 4 District 2 semifinals Wednesday at Lakeview Park against the No. 2-seeded Washington Lady Jays.
The three Pacific hits were a pair of singles by Briauna Swinford and one by Molly Prichard.
Mardi Fievet was hit by a pitch.
Brooklynn Kittrell stole a base.
Hannah Duggan put down a sacrifice bunt.
Although the Stateswomen got the edge on Pacific on the scoreboard, the Lady Indians actually outhit Webster Groves in the contest, 3-2.
Trinity Brandhorst struck out three Stateswomen batters and allowed just one earned run on two hits and no walks across six innings in a complete-game effort.
Webster Groves committed just one error and took advantage of three Pacific fielding miscues.
The Stateswomen scored once in the first inning, twice in the second and once in the fifth.
The district is scheduled to conclude with the final round Friday at Rockwood Summit. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.