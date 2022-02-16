The best wrestlers in the state are heading to Columbia this week.
Mizzou Arena is once again hosting the three-day state tournament Thursday through Saturday after the event was spread out over five days last year in Independence.
Instead of each class holding a one-day event like last season, this year MSHSAA goes back to the traditional schedule where each class has matches scheduled for every day of the tournament.
In total, Washington is sending the most wrestlers of area teams with six male qualifiers and five female qualifiers.
Representing the Blue Jays in the Class 3 boys tournament will be Parker Kelpe (106 pounds), Couper Deckard (113), Devon Deckelman (126), Casey Olszowka (152), Joey Avitia (195) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285).
The Lady Jays are sending Julia Donnelly (110), Kendra Bliss (120), Annelise Obermark (135), Shelby Whitacre (174) and Paytin Welsh (194). There is only one class designation in girls wrestling.
St. Clair is sending the most boys competitors with seven — Ryan Meek (113), Creek Hughes (120), Gavin Shoemate (132), Bass Hughes (138), Brock Woodcock (145), Cameron Simcox (160) and Skyler Sanders (170). The Bulldogs compete in Class 2.
Pacific is also sending seven athletes, including six Class 3 boys competitors — Timothy Link (106), Ethan Flaherty (120), Warren Fiedler (132), Dominic Calvin (182), Blake McKay (220) and Nathaniel Knaff (285). Zoe Fisher (120) is the first-ever state qualifier for the Pacific girls.
St. Francis Borgia Regional will be represented in the Class 1 boys tournament by Braxtyn Frankenberg (145), Estiven Levin (152), Joseph Volmert (160) and Hunter Smith (285).
Union sends just one representative in Class 3 boys action — Gabe Hoekel (145).
Holtmeyer, Meek, Woodcock and Obermark were all individual district champions this season.
Woodcock was the 138-pound state champion in Class 2 a year ago. Simcox was the Class 2 145-pound runner up and Meek finished third at 106 pounds last year. All three are already two-time state medalists.
Holtmeyer moves down to Class 3 after finishing as the Class 4 285-pound state runner-up last winter. Donnelly is also a returning state medalist for the Washington girls.
The Lady Jays will attempt to make it back-to-back trips to the podium after finishing third in the state as a team last year.
Action for the Class 1 and 2 boys begins Thursday at 9 a.m. Thursday’s action will encompass both the first round and the first consolation round.
The Class 1 girls get their first rounds in Thursday at 2 p.m., followed by the Class 3 and Class 4 boys at 5 p.m.
Friday’s action starts with the quarterfinals and second round of wrestlebacks at 8:30 a.m. for the Class 1 and Class 2 boys, followed by the Class 1 girls at 11:45 a.m. and the Class 3 and Class 4 boys at 1:15 p.m.
The girls semifinals and third round of wrestlebacks are scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The boys semifinals and third round of wrestlebacks for all four classes conclude Friday’s action at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday starts with the fourth round of wrestlebacks, beginning with the girls at 8:30 a.m. and then the boys at 9 a.m.
Third- and fifth-place matches start at 11 a.m. for the girls and 11:30 a.m. for the boys.
The grand march for the finals is scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by championship matches for all classes at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m. session
First round matches for the Class 1 boys are as follows:
• 145 pounds — Borgia freshman Frankenberg (22-9) vs. Richmond sophomore Elijah Sanders (30-4).
• 152 pounds — Borgia sophomore Levin (26-16) vs. Maysville sophomore Brendan Barton (37-12).
• 160 pounds — Borgia sophomore Volmert (12-22) vs. Summit Christian Academy junior Jeremiah Smith (38-6).
• 285 pounds — Borgia sophomore Smith (21-11) vs. Adrian sophomore William Brown (33-9).
First round matches for the Class 2 boys include:
• 113 pounds — St. Clair junior Meek (49-0) vs. Fulton freshman Cameron Cumins (27-21).
• 120 pounds — St. Clair sophomore Creek Hughes (22-24) vs. Helias Catholic junior Carter Prenger (34-3).
• 132 pounds — St. Clair sophomore Shoemate (21-18) vs. Excelsior Springs senior Landon Davis.
• 138 pounds — St. Clair senior Bass Hughes (29-20) vs. Seneca sophomore Andrew Manley (45-4).
• 145 pounds — St. Clair junior Woodcock (52-0) vs. Clinton sophomore Tristan Swizer (15-7).
• 160 pounds — St. Clair junior Simcox (47-6) vs. Moberly sophomore Gage St. Clair (18-10).
• 170 pounds — St. Clair sophomore Sanders (36-16) vs. Reeds Spring senior Evan Wilson (44-5).
Thursday 2 p.m. session
The Class 1 girls first round matches are:
• 110 pounds — Washington junior Donnelly (34-6) vs. Blue Springs South junior Gabby Hampton (12-2).
• 120 pounds — Pacific sophomore Fisher (23-11) vs. Harrisonville junior Chloe Herrick (53-1).
• 120 pounds — Washington sophomore Kendra Bliss (48-3) vs. Liberty sophomore Julia Breeden (37-6).
• 135 pounds — Washington sophomore Obermark (40-8) vs. Lathrop sophomore McKayla Knight (26-17).
• 174 pounds — Washington senior Whitacre (28-9) vs. Rockwood Summit senior Jaylah Walker (17-7).
• 194 pounds — Washington junior Welsh (20-17) vs. Platte County senior KayLyn Munn (31-3).
Thursday 5 p.m. session
The first round of matches in Class 3 includes:
• 106 pounds — Washington junior Kelpe (23-12) vs. North Point freshman Kaden Purler (31-3).
• 106 pounds — Pacific freshman Link (21-15) vs. Warrenton sophomore Joshua Kassing (23-8).
• 113 pounds — Washington sophomore Deckard (24-14) vs. Whitfield freshman Yoshua Amen (22-12).
• 120 pounds — Pacific senior Flaherty (29-10) vs. Carl Junction sophomore Max Matthews (21-19).
• 126 pounds — Washington junior Deckelman (33-9) vs. Smithville junior Kolby McClain (35-4).
• 132 pounds — Pacific senior Fiedler (21-11) vs. Smithville junior Jeffery Kobel (14-10).
• 145 pounds — Union senior Hoekel (40-8) vs. Farmington sophomore Trace Dunlap (27-6).
• 152 pounds — Washington sophomore Olszowka (34-7) vs. Warrensburg senior Aiden Walker (18-14).
• 182 pounds — Pacific senior Calvin (35-11) vs. Glendale senior Colman Ebisch (30-8).
• 195 pounds — Washington senior Avitia (27-12) vs. Platte County senior Jayden Walls (32-7).
• 220 pounds — Pacific senior McKay (21-12) vs. Warrenton senior Kyler Flowers (14-1).
• 285 pounds — Washington senior Holtmeyer (34-2) vs. North Point sophomore Alec Gittemeier (11-17).
• 285 pounds — Pacific sophomore Knaff (30-15) vs. Hazelwood East senior Craig Bell (11-6).