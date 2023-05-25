Area athletes will take part in a couple dozen of the competitions Friday and Saturday at MSHSAA’s Class 3, 4 and 5 Track and Field Championships at Jefferson City High School.
Washington, Union, St. Clair and Pacific will each send representatives in the Class 4 competition.
St. Francis Borgia athletes will compete in Class 3 events.
Field events get under way at 9:30 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
Running events will begin at 10:30 a.m. both days.
Friday’s schedule of events including local athletes is as follows:
• 9:30 a.m. — Washington’s Ella Kroeter in the girls pole vault and Clyde Hendrix in the boys high jump.
• 10:30 a.m. — Union’s boys 3,200-meter relay team in the event finals.
• 11:10 a.m. — Pacific’s Arionna Edmonds and Lexy Lay in the 100-meter hurdles prelims.
• 11:35 a.m. — Pacific’s Sach Wolf, Union’s Evan Swoboda and Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann in the boys 110-meter hurdles prelims.
• 1 p.m. — Washington’s Hendrix in the boys javelin.
• 2:30 p.m. — Washington’s Abigail Gilliatt and Isabella Von Behren in the girls 400-meter dash prelims.
• 2:50 p.m. — Union’s Bryson Pickard and Wyatt Birke in the boys 400-meter dash prelims.
• 3:15 p.m. — Union’s Camren Monkman in the girls 300-meter hurdles prelims.
• 3:30 p.m. — Washington’s Alyssa Repke in the girls discus.
• 3:35 p.m. — Washington’s Thomas Stahl, Pacific’s Wolf and Borgia’s Zeltmann in the boys 300-meter hurdle prelims.
• 4 p.m. — Borgia’s Pickard and Will Herbst in the boys 800-meter run finals.
• 5:05 p.m. — Washington’s Julia Donnelly in the girls 3,200-meter run.
• 5:45 p.m. — Washington’s girls in the 1,600-meter relay prelims.
• 6:15 p.m. — Union’s boys in the 1,600-meter relay prelims.
Runners taking part in preliminary heats Friday will need to have a top eight time to qualify for Saturday’s finals.
Event times potentially featuring local athletes for Saturday are as follows:
• 9 a.m. — St. Clair’s Connor Sikes in the boys pole vault.
• 9:30 a.m. — Borgia’s Adam Ashworth in the boys pole vault.
• 10:30 a.m. — Washington’s girls in the 3,200-meter relay finals.
• 11:10 a.m. — finals for the girls 100-meter hurdles.
• 11:20 a.m. — finals for the boys 110-meter hurdles.
• 12:30 p.m. — Union’s Birke in the boys triple jump.
• 12:35 p.m. — Washington’s Donnelly in the girls 1,600-meter run.
• 1:40 p.m. — finals for the girls 400-meter dash.
• 1:55 p.m. — finals for the boys 400-meter dash.
• 2:15 p.m. — finals for the girls 300-meter hurdles.
• 2:25 p.m. — finals for the boys 300-meter hurdles.
• 2:40 p.m. — Washington’s Josie Keiser in the girls 800-meter run.
• 3:30 p.m. — Union’s Kirsten Bockhorst in the girls long jump.
• 4:15 p.m. — finals for the girls 1,600-meter relay.
• 4:40 p.m. — finals for the boys 1,600-meter relay.