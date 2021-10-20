To reach the state playoff, the Washington softball Lady Jays will have to go through the toughest road.
That road takes the Lady Jays to Farmington (30-6) Thursday at 5 p.m. for a state quarterfinal showdown with No. 2 team in Class 4, according to the Missouri Fastpitch Coaches Association’s final ranking of the year.
However, Washington has a right to be very confident. After all, the Lady Jays were ranked in a tie for the No. 3 spot in that same MFCA poll and just knocked off the MFCA’s No. 1 ranked team, Rockwood Summit (28-3), 8-4, Saturday in the Class 4 District 2 championship game.
In the district semifinal round, Washington also took care of the defending Class 4 state champion, Webster Groves.
“I think if we keep our heads right, keep having fun and start to relax, I think we can go far,” the team’s cleanup-hitting third baseman, Myla Inman, said of the team’s prospects the rest of the way. “We’re going to kick butt.”
Washington has rewritten the program’s record book this season on the way to 29 wins thus far, an almost 50 percent increase over the program’s previous top total of 20 wins — a mark the team hit three times in a row from 2016 to 2018.
Although Farmington has the most wins of any team remaining in Class 4 with 30, Washington has the higher win percentage by two points, 85.3 percent to 83.3.
“Our district and the Farmington district have the toughest road to get to state,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “At the same time, I was telling (the team), ‘If you want it to be special, you want to earn it.’ We already knocked out one of them. Now we’ve got Farmington, and it is not going to be easy, but as long as we show up and play our game, we can play with everyone.”
The two teams share five common opponents — Francis Howell North, Hillsboro, Holt, Wentzville Liberty and Webster Groves.
Farmington has a 5-0 record against those teams. Washington is 6-1 against them with the only loss against Hillsboro in a game that was tied 1-1 before a 10-run fifth inning for the Lady Hawks.
Washington has three batters hitting over .400 on the season in Taylor Brown (.461), Christine Gerling (.434) and Lacy Monzyk (.434).
Farmington has five batters above that mark — Elly Robbins (.443), Angelia Davis (.442), Abby Robbins (.435), Courtney Swink (.430) and Jayce Jarvis (.416).
Davis is Farmington’s big thumper with 11 home runs and 60 runs batted in on the season.
Elly Robbins has five homers and 48 RBIs.
Jayden Tucker, a .381 hitter, has clubbed three homers and collected 39 RBIs.
Inman is second for Washington in RBIs with 36 on the season, behind only Brown’s 38, and has been red hot all October with three home runs and 18 RBIs in the past two weeks.
Emily Bruckerhoff leads the Lady Jays in dingers with seven, a single-season record for the program.
Washington holds the statistical edge in the pitching circle behind Brown, who has struck out a program record 211 batters on the season in 107 innings and holds a 1.18 earned run average.
“I think we can definitely go the rest of the way,” Brown said. “All girls work great together. Kelsie (Holtmeyer) behind the plate calls a great game. My defense is there to back me up, so it’s pretty easy for me.”
Should the Lady Jays need to fire up another arm, they could turn to Gerling (6-1 with a 1.86 ERA) or Lauren Opfer (7-1, 2.49).
Elly Robbins (14-2, 2.17) and Swink (12-2, 2.30) are Farmington’s two primary pitchers.
Farmington baserunners should remain wary on the basepaths. Holtmeyer, Washington’s sophomore catcher, has gunned down 11 would-be base stealers on the season, or 33 percent.
The winner of Thursday’s contest would meet either Nevada (20-10) or Platte County (19-9) in the semifinal round Oct. 28 in Springfield.
The quarterfinals on the other side of the bracket pit Incarnate Word Academy (16-11) against Warrenton (18-10) and Rolla (29-8) against Webb City (17-12).