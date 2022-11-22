Building around five returners, the St. Francis Borgia wrestling program is looking for added success this season.
Borgia returns four state qualifiers on the boys side, Braxtyn Frankenberg, Estiven Levin, Joe Volmert and Hunter Smith. Additionally, Aine Callahan returns to lead the Borgia girls.
Frankenberg was a Class 1 qualifier at 145 points and went 22-11. Levin was a 26-18 wrestler at 152 pounds. Volmert went 12-24 at 160 and Smith was 21-13 at 285 pounds.
Aine Callahan went 16-9 as a 125-pound wrestler last season. She was Borgia’s first female wrestler.
“Our plan is to add to that list both in the boys and the girls divisions,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “We have done more this past off season than we have any other year and we are expecting that to pay off for us. We have some determined wrestlers this year and are really excited about our opportunities this season. We have a few new boys coming out this year and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do.”
Lauren Karch joins Callahan on the girls roster this season. She was on the team last year, but missed the full season due to injury.
“I am excited about having her back as she was one of our wrestlers who worked in the offseason,” Hellebusch said. “Our only returning senior, Aine Callahan is looking to make some noise this year after barely missing her opportunity to qualify for state last year. Aine looks determined and is really working hard in the room so far. I don’t expect that to change as the season goes on. Aine has set a lot of firsts here at Borgia with being the first girl wrestler to ever come through the system and she is planning on adding post season plans to that list.”
Hellebusch said the wrestlers learned quite bit last season in overcoming adversity before sending four to the state tournament.
“I believe the postseason inexperience and overwhelming of the state tournament hurt us once we got there but these kids have been there now so they’ll know what to expect,” Hellebusch said. “As a team, we are setting goals every week but one of our goals is to win our district. I believe this group of kids has what it takes to see this through.”