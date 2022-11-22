It’s a small team for the Pacific wrestling Lady Indians this winter.
Pacific has just six wrestlers ready to hit the mats for the 2022-23 season.
Of the six, only junior Zoe Fisher returns from last year’s roster.
A state qualifier in the 120-pound bracket last season, Fisher ended the year with a 23-13 record.
“Zoe Fisher was the definition of consistency on the girls side of things and is going to be a force going into next year,” Boys Head Coach Jesse Knott said at the end of last season.
Coach Aaron Leggett is expected to helm the girls team this winter.
While six may seem a small number on the roster, it doubles the amount of wrestlers that came out for the girls team a year ago.
Carrison Tesar will be wrestling for the first time and will be the program’s lone senior this year.
Tesar adds another sport to her resume after playing a role in Pacific’s volleyball rotation the past two falls.
Other newcomers listed on Pacific’s roster include junior Kyra Shaffer and freshmen Dani Gullet, Paydin Todahl and Marissa Johnson.
Gullet brings prior varsity athletic experience from the fall softball season.
The Lady Indians first hit the mats Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Wright City Tournament.
The team will have its home opener in a tri-meet Tuesday, Dec. 13.
