The remaining boys golfers have 36 holes remaining in the season.
The MSHSAA Class 1-5 boys golf state championship tournaments will be teeing off across the state Monday and Tuesday.
Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Columbia Country Club, Sedalia Country Club, Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield and Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau are the five event hosts for this year’s tournaments.
No area golfers will be competing in the Class 5 event at Cape Girardeau or the Class 1 tournament at Springfield.
However, both Washington and Union will be represented in the Class 4 tournament at New Bloomfield; both St. Francis Borgia Regional, St. Clair and Sullivan will each have representatives in the Class 3 tournament in Sedalia; and Hermann will send a lone representative to Columbia for the Class 2 meet.
Class 4
Washington sophomore Alex Fregalette leads the local contingent into New Bloomfield after ranking fourth in the Class 1 District 1 tournament Monday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
Fregalette has a 9:03 a.m. tee time Monday morning, starting from the 10th hole along with North County’s William Dugal and Smithville’s Landin Neill.
Union senior Garrett Klenke will start his state tournament at 9:21 a.m., joining Carl Junction’s Jack Spencer and Festus’ Collin Weinhaus on the 10th hole.
Klenke advanced to the state tournament after tying for seventh in Class 4 District 1.
Fregalette and Klenke were both state qualifiers last season. In the 2021 Class 4 Tournament at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin, Klenke tied for 14th with a 36-hole score of 154 while Fregalette finished two strokes back at 156 and tied for 22nd place.
Washington junior Haiden Bean tees off at 9:30 a.m, starting from Hole No. 1 along with Marshall’s Garrett Boedeker and Lutheran South’s Nicklas Johnston.
Bean made it in under the wire after tying for 17th in the district tournament, taking one of the final two individual qualifying spots for the state meet.
Class 3
Fresh off finishing as the runner-up in the Class 3 District 1 Tournament at St. Francois Country Club in Farmington Monday, St. Clair senior Ryan Bozada leads the area representatives into the Class 3 Tournament in Sedalia.
Bozada is St. Clair’s only representative advancing. This is his second consecutive season as a state qualifier.
In 2021, Bozada shot a 180 at Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington to tie for 51st in the Class 3 Tournament.
Bozda’s tee time is set for 8:36 a.m. Monday, starting on the 10th hole. He will be joined by Hallsville’s Weston Grant and Oak Grove’s Aaron Smith.
Borgia will have two first-time state qualifiers at the event, juniors Alex Weber and Austin Cooper.
Weber ranked 10th in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament Monday at Franklin County Country Club. Cooper tied for 12th.
Weber will have the earliest call time among area athletes Monday, starting at 8:27 a.m. from the 10th hole, joined by Hallsville’s Logan Cox and Clinton’s Hunter Bose.
Cooper starts from the 10th hole at 8:45 a.m. along with Savannah’s Stephen Loewe and Whitfield’s John Cook.
Sullivan and St. James each have three golfers in the Class 3 tournament — Kaleb White, Charlie Lohden and Logan Watters for Sullivan and Wilson McDaniel, Harrison Janes and Hunter Redburn for St. James.
White starts from the 10th hole at 8:54 a.m., McDaniel at 9:21 a.m., Lohden at 9:48 a.m., Janes at 9:57 a.m. and Redburn at 10:06 a.m.
Watters starts from Hole No. 1 at 9:57 a.m.
Class 2
Hermann sophomore Trigg Lindahl is the only area golfer to make the cut in Class 2.
Lindahl was the third-place finisher in the Class 2 District 2 tournament Monday at Norwoods Golf Course in Hannibal.
He is competing in the state tournament for the second year in a row after placing fifth with a score of 156 at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar last year.
Lindahl begins the 2022 tournament by teeing off from the 10th hole in Columbia Monday at 8:09 a.m. along with Butler’s Wyatt Colburn and Mt. Vernon’s Carter Meirick.