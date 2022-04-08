Julius Caesar needed to beware of the Ides of March.
The East Central College softball Falcons needed to beware the fifth inning in Sedalia.
State Fair Community College swept the Falcons (12-9) Saturday in Sedalia, 18-9 and 19-9, getting big fifth innings in both games.
“Bottom line, we had two disastrous fifth innings and State Fair made it hurt about as bad as possible,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “You’ve got to give them credit but we had something to do with it, as well.”
In the first game, State Fair scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early, 18-9.
The second game lasted into the sixth inning in a 19-9 State Fair win, but 13 of those runs came in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Wallach saw positives in the doubleheader.
“I couldn’t be happier with our hitting,” Wallach said. “We’re cutting down on strikeouts and we’re hitting the ball really hard. However, in each game, we had big letdowns in the fifth inning and it happened in different ways.”
First game
“Going into the bottom of the fifth, we had a 9-8 lead,” Wallach said. “That should have been the score going into the sixth, but with two outs, we made three errors, which led to 10 unearned runs. We can’t expect our pitchers to get six outs in an inning.”
ECC scored two runs in the top of the first, but State Fair scored three and added single runs in the second and third innings.
In the fourth, the Falcons retook the lead with six runs. State Fair scored three times and it was tied, 8-8.
East Central went on top in the fifth inning before State Fair exploded for 10 in the bottom of the fifth.
Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) paced the offense with three hits.
Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central), Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Madison Sander (Seckman) each logged two hits. Morgan Green (Festus) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) had one hit apiece.
Eaton had the lone extra-base hit, a double.
Truitt walked twice and stole two bases. Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) walked once.
Eaton, Sander and Truitt scored twice. Green, Taylor Hanger (Pacific) and Weston scored once.
Eaton, Hillermann and Sander drove home two runs apiece. Green, Truitt and Weston each had one RBI.
Second game
East Central again controlled the score until State Fair applied the dagger in the fifth inning.
The Falcons led after one frame, 3-1, and added two runs in the second. Each side scored two in the third. East Central made it 9-3 in the top of the fourth.
And then everything fell apart in the bottom of the fifth, when State Fair scored 13 times.
“We led 9-3 entering the bottom of the fifth,” Wallach said. “This time, State Fair sent 14 batters to the plate before we got the first out. They scored 13 runs on eight hits, including two home runs and five walks. Those runs were all earned.”
The host team added three runs in the sixth to end it, 19-9.
Hillermann and Weston each logged three hits. Green had two while Eaton, Hannah Jarvis (Potosi), Addie Konkel (Salem) and Sander each had one hit.
Hillermann and Sander doubled. Eaton homered.
Green drew two walks. Truitt was hit by pitches twice. Truitt and Eaton stole one base apiece.
Green scored three times. Eaton had two runs while Hillermann, Konkel, Sander and Truitt scored once.
Hillermann and Weston each drove in three runs. Eaton logged two RBIs. Damazyn drove in one.
Hanger went into the fifth inning and she left the circle after allowing 13 runs (12 earned) on 12 hits and three walks. She struck out two.
Ruszala pitched the final inning, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks.
After hosting the Central Methodist University JV team Monday, the Falcons are back in action on the road Tuesday at Jefferson College.
East Central hosts Three Rivers Community College Thursday in MCCAC play starting at 2 p.m.
The Falcons hit the road Friday to play at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, before returning to host North Arkansas Sunday at 11 a.m.