Playing last Wednesday in Sedalia, the East Central College baseball Falcons dropped both ends of a doubleheader.
State Fair won the opener, 10-0, and took the nightcap, 6-5.
The Falcons dropped to 2-4 overall with the losses.
In the opener, State Fair scored a run in the first, five in the second and four more in the third.
The Falcons were limited to four hits. Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) tripled.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) and Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) doubled. Grant Beck (Hillsboro) singled.
Cristian Gonzalez (Waxahachie, Texas) was the losing pitcher. Over five innings, he allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out 10.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out one.
In the second game, each side scored once in the second. East Central added a run in the third while State Fair scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
East Central scored twice in the fourth while State Fair added one run. It was tied, 4-4.
State Fair scored once in the fifth, but the Falcons tied it again in the top of the sixth.
State Fair won the game with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
East Central logged seven hits. Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) and Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) both doubled. Shannon, Trey Orman (Keller, Texas), Austin McKim (Linn), Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) singled.
Dent drew two walks. McKim and Beck each walked once. Beck added a sacrifice.
McKim scored twice. Shannon, Orman and Beck scored once.
Shannon drove in two runs. Beck and Colombo each had one RBI.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) started and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, one walk and two hit batters. He fanned four.
Hudson Stark (Weatherford, Texas) went 2.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits. He struck out three.
Alfred Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) was the losing pitcher, allowing a run on one hit.