Nine local individual golfers and two Four Rivers Conference teams will tee off in state tournaments Monday and Tuesday.
MSHSAA’s state golf championships will be taking place at five different locations, three of which concern area programs.
Updated: May 14, 2023 @ 12:07 pm
Washington, St. Francis Borgia, Union and Pacific will all send individual competitors to the Class 4 state championships in Sedalia.
St. Clair will send two individual golfers and St. James will send a full squad of four to the Class 3 state championships in New Bloomfield.
Hermann will send a full foursome to compete as a team in the Class 2 state championships in Springfield.
Area representatives will not compete in the Class 5 championships in Bolivar or the Class 1 championships in Columbia.
Class 4
The Sedalia Country Club will host seven Franklin County golfers from four different area programs.
Washington has qualified three golfers — seniors Haiden Bean and Devon Deckelman and junior Alex Fregalette.
Borgia sends seniors Austin Cooper and Alex Weber.
Union senior Jace Pipes and Pacific junior Beau Anderson have also qualified.
Tee times start at the state tournament at 8 a.m. Monday, but none of the area seven get started within the first hour of play.
Pipes will be the first from the area to tee off, starting from Hole 10 at 9:21 a.m.
Fregalette and Anderson each start at 9:39 a.m., but from different locations. Anderson plays the front nine first while Fregalette starts on the back nine.
Deckelman and Cooper will golf together in the group teeing off from Hole 1 at 9:48 a.m.
Similarly, Bean and Cooper will play together in the final group to start, starting from Hole 10 at 9:57 a.m.
Players will advance through 18 holes on both days of the meet.
Class 3
The St. Clair Bulldogs have doubled their state contingent this season to Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, sending two seniors — Brandon Barnes and Hayden Johnson.
St. James won the Class 3 District 1 tournament, led by the district’s individual champion, sophomore Jackson Marcee. The Tigers will also be represented by seniors Wilson McDaniel and Hunter Redburn and sophomore Isaiah Cairer.
The tournament begins at 8 a.m. Marcee is with the first group to tee off from Hole 1, joined by the other three district champions — Father Tolton’s Garrett McIntosh, Monett’s Jaxon Bailey and Bishop LeBlond’s Timothy Johnston.
McDaniel starts at 8:45 a.m. on Hole 1. Cairer (9:21 a.m.) and Redburn (9:30 a.m.) also start on the front nine.
Johnson leads off for the Bulldogs from Hole 1 at 9:48 a.m.
Barnes gets started from Hole 1 in the final group at 9:57 a.m.
Class 2
Rivercut Golf Course is the destination for Hermann’s Bearcat golfers, the runners-up in Class 2 District 2.
Junior Trigg Lindahl of Hermann is the defending Class 2 state champion. He began his postseason by winning the Class 2 District 2 tournament.
Lindahl is with the first group to tee off Monday at 8 a.m., joined by fellow district winners Peyton Smith of Summit Christian Academy and John Griesemer of Springfield Catholic and District 4 runner-up William Boyd of California.
The remainder of Hermann’s golfers begin from Hole 1, starting with freshman Emory Lindahl (9:21 a.m.) and followed by sophomore Easton Stiers (9:30 a.m.) and junior Max Miller (9:39 a.m.)
Steelville’s Landon Mabe, who played for Union Post 297 in 2022, tees off on No. 10 at 8 a.m.
