If the first three weeks are any indication, the Missourian Sim Baseball League will come down to the final games.
Through May 7 on the league calendar, six of the eight teams are within a game of their respective division lead. Both divisions have ties for the lead.
In the Lefty Martin Division, the NEMO Finders of Missourian Sports Writer Arron Hustead are tied with this writer’s Missourian Liners for the lead. Both teams are 10-8.
Looming a half-game behind are Dallas Stapp’s Krakow Killers at 10-9. The Killers are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Rob Struckhoff’s Ninth Street Knights are at the bottom of the division at 6-11, 3.5 games behind.
In the Frank Saucier Division, it’s a two-way tie between a pair of Legends of Baseball veterans.
Nashville, Ill., owner Nic Antoine’s St. Louis Buschers are the hottest team in the game right now, going 8-2 over their last 10 games to move to 12-9.
Dan Rettke’s Clover Bottom Crush also has a 12-9 record and has gone 6-4 over the last 10 games. The Crush lead the league in runs scored with 144, 22 more than the Buschers.
One game behind is Ryan Bailey’s Wildcat King, the team that had the league’s best record last week. Wildcat King is 11-10, one game behind the top pair.
Kent Getsee’s Post 218 Batmen are fourth in the division at 7-14, five games behind the leaders.
Both bottom teams, the Knights and Batmen, have had positive performances in the last week, but currently reside in the cellar.
The Liners lead the league in fewest runs allowed at 86, one in front of the Knights.
Spotlight Series
The Finders and Liners split a two-game series, hosted by the Finders at Busch Memorial Stadium (aka Busch Stadium II).
The Finders won the opener May 5 in 12 innings, 4-3, when Willie Mays drove in Rickey Henderson with the winning run.
Mays also homered for the Finders.
BJ Ryan was the winning pitcher, improving to 2-1 on the season. Goose Gossage took the loss.
The Liners led 3-1 going into the bottom of the eighth, but the Finders scored single runs in the eighth and ninth to send it to extra innings.
The Liners rebounded May 6 to equalize the series, 5-4. Walter Johnson went 7.2 innings to improve to 3-1 on the season. John Rocker recorded his third save. Troy Percival took the loss in relief.
Batting Leaders
A pair of Frank Saucier Division second basemen lead the league in hitting. Eddie Collins of the St. Louis Buschers is the league’s top batter at .484, hitting .585 against right-handed pitching as part of a platoon with Rogers Hornsby.
Also hitting over .400 is Nap Lajoie of the Clover Bottom Crush. The team’s leadoff batter, Lajoie is hitting .427.
Mays, who stood out for the Finders, is third at .351. Wildcat King shortstop Barry Larkin and Knights’ infielder Alex Rodriguez are both batting .338.
Babe Ruth, who hits just behind Lajoie in the Crush’s order, leads the league in both runs scored (27) and RBIs (30).
Lajoie has crossed the plate 22 times. Mays has 19 runs scored while Josh Gibson and Buck Leonard of the Crush have scored 18 and 17 times, respectively.
Leonard has 26 RBIs. Wildcat King’s Lou Gehrig and Manny Ramirez are next with 22 and 21 RBIs, respectively. Gibson is fifth at 20 RBIs.
Lajoie has hit eight doubles to lead the league in that category. Leonard is next at seven while Ruth has six.
Joe Jackson of the Batmen has six triples. Honus Wagner of the Liners and Lajoie are next with four apiece.
There’s a four-way tie for the league home runs lead. Leonard and Ruth of the Crush and Gehrig and Ramirez of Wildcat King are tied. The Knights’ Rodriguez has hit eight home runs.
Henderson, the Major League Baseball steals king, has 10 swipes in 11 attempts. His teammate, Ty Cobb, is second with four steals.
Additionally, Ruth leads the league both in walks (18) and strikeouts (26).
Pitching Leaders
The league’s lowest qualifying ERA is 1.82 by John Tudor of the Buschers. Pedro Martinez of the Liners is next at 2.03, just in front of Cy Young of the Killers at 2.05.
Kevin Appier of the Buschers ranks fourth at 2.36 and Three-Finger Brown of the Knights is fifth at 2.45.
Wildcat King’s Randy Johnson leads the circuit in strikeouts with 38. Tom Seaver of the Batmen is second at 31. Lefty Grove and Kevin Brown of the Crush have fanned 30 and 28, respectively.
Tied for fifth are Bert Blyleven of the Batmen and Dazzy Vance of Wildcat King.
Six pitchers have three wins. Bullet Rogan of the Finders is perfect at 3-0. The Crush’s Grove and Greg Maddux, Johnson of the Liners, and Young of the Killers are each 3-1. Kevin Brown of the Crush is 3-2.
Opposing batters hit only .145 against the Liners’ Martinez. A trio of Finders, Robin Roberts (.174), Rogan (.208), and Roger Clemens (.227) are next. Opponents only hit .227 against the Crush’s Maddux as well.
Four pitchers, Roberts of the Finders, Rube Waddell of the Liners, Young of the Killers and Vance of Wildcat King, have pitched shutouts.
Krakow’s Jason Isringhausen has seven saves to lead the league. Rob Dibble of Wildcat King, Trevor Hoffman of the Finders and Rocker each have three saves.