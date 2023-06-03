St. Francis Borgia alumnus Brandon Stahlman is a Conference USA champion.
Stahlman, who transfered to the University of Charlotte from State Fair Community College, was part of the 49ers’ C-USA Tournament clinching victory, 5-2, over Dallas Baptist University.
Stahlman slugged a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to give Charlotte its first run, striking the first blow in a three-run rally to overcome an early 2-0 deficit.
The 49ers had four players named to the C-USA all-tournament team — Stahlman, Jack Dragum, Cam Fisher and Paxton Thompson.
Statistically, the former Knight and Washington Post 218 standout has been among the 49ers best hitters this spring, playing in 60 games and starting in 59 of them.
Stahlman is second on Charlotte’s squad in batting average (.293), sixth in home runs (eight), third in runs batted in (45) and third in total bases (99).
It’s not the first title Stahlman has been able to enjoy. His senior season with Borgia, the Knights won the Class 4 MSHSAA state championship.
As a member of Post 218 teams Stahlman was on the 2017 Freshman Legion state championship team and other squads which played in state tournaments.
Charlotte has qualified for the NCAA postseason and will play the University of Tennessee Friday at 6 p.m. in regional play in Clemson, South Carolina. The game will be televised on ESPN-U.
Clemson and Lipscomb are also part of that regional tournament, a four-team, double-elimination event that will send one team through to a Super Regional best-of-three series against another regional champion. Super Regional winners then advance to the College World Series.