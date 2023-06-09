The college baseball season came to an abrupt end for St. Francis Borgia alumnus Brandon Stahlman and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers Sunday.
Charlotte, winners of the Conference USA postseason tournament, conclude the season with a 36-28 record.
The No. 16 nationally ranked University of Tennessee Volunteers proved to be Charlotte’s kryptonite, twice defeating the 49ers during the NCAA Regionals Friday and Saturday in Clemson, South Carolina.
The double-elimination tournament determined which team would advance to play a best-of-three Super Regional playoff against another regional champion with the winner of that going on to play in the College World Series in Omaha.
Following a regional first-round loss to Tennessee Friday, 8-1, Charlotte rebounded to knock out the No. 4 seeded team in the regional, Lipscomb Saturday, 9-2, aided by Stahlman’s ninth and final home run of the season.
The 49ers then upset the No. 3 nationally ranked Clemson Tigers Sunday, 3-2, earning a rematch with the Volunteers in the regional finals later that same day.
Tennessee won the rematch, 9-2, advancing to play at Southern Mississippi in the Super Regional round this coming Saturday, Sunday and Monday (if necessary).
Stahlman, a junior, went 4-17 at the plate in the regional tournament. He finished the season ranking second on the 49ers roster in batting average (.288), third in hits (64), first in doubles (15), sixth in home runs and third in RBIs (47).