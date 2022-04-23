Playing at home Wednesday and Thursday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights fell by 1-0 scores to St. Pius X (Festus) and Southern Boone County.
With the losses, Borgia fell to 3-8-2.
The Lady Knights had to overcome several factors against St. Pius (6-3).
“St. Pius is a well-coached team,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “They play hard and smart, never taking a play off. Our games with them are always hard-fought and tend to come down to the wire.”
The weather was one of those factors. Heavy rain fell during much of the first half.
Borgia also played without five regular players.
Borgia was able to hold firm in the first half, but St. Pius got a goal from Riley Cappozzo in the second half to move to the win. Maddi Miller assisted. Mary Hrdlicka stopped three shots for the shutout win.
Madison Lammert stopped 10 shots for Borgia. Severino said one of the saves came on a penalty kick.
“Our team played with a lot of heart,” Severino said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more. I love their drive and determination to give their absolute best every game.”
Haylee Ancell scored the goal for the Southern Boone County in the Thursday game.
“Southern Boone has a number of very talented players,” Severino said. “They are quick, have a good touch on the ball and are very tough to play against.”
With five players out, that’s opened up opportunities for others.
“Defensively, Macey Levin and Natalie Garrett are playing more minutes recently than earlier in the season,” Severino said. “In the midfield, Myriah Foss and Kate Snider have been asked to take on a larger workload. Each one of them has responded and stepped up big time.”
Despite the results, Severino was proud of her team’s effort.
“I want to credit our team for leaving everything on the field,” she said. “The outcome may not have been what we wanted, but their determination and work ethic makes me extremely proud to be their coach.”
Borgia plays in the Blue Cat Cup next week, playing Rock Bridge and Washington in pool action.
“There were a lot of positives that came from our last two games,” Severino said. “We can learn from that and use that knowledge to prepare for our tournament games next week.”