Scoring twice in the first half was enough for the St. Pius X soccer Lady Lancers Wednesday.
However, St. Pius (5-1) added another goal in the second half while shutting out St. Francis Borgia (2-4-1), 3-0.
Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said the highlight was the play of goalkeeper Claire Turgeon, who stopped 13 shots.
“Claire Turgeon had a number of great saves that kept us in the game,” Severino said. “She has really stepped up big time for us after the injury to Madison Lammert.”
Mary Hrdlicka stopped all three Borgia shots for St. Pius.
The Lady Lancers got two goals from Emma Miller and one from Sophie Senkel. Mabel Sanders assisted on two goals and Senkel had one assist.
“St. Pius is always tough to play against,” Severino said. “They are well coached and very athletic.”
Severino said the effort was there for her team.
“The girls played extremely hard,” Severino said. “We had some opportunities in our attacking third, we just unfortunately couldn’t finish.”
There are areas for improvement.
“We need to keep working on our first touch and playing off the ball,” Severino said.
While the execution wasn’t there, Severino felt the team was doing good work.
“I was very proud of how we kept playing with determination,” Severino said. “The girls never gave up, and that is the mentality we need to have throughout the rest of the season.”
