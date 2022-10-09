A pair of early five-run rallies carried St. Pius X to a home softball victory in Festus Tuesday.
St. Clair (0-19) fell to the host Lady Lancers (15-8), 14-1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A pair of early five-run rallies carried St. Pius X to a home softball victory in Festus Tuesday.
St. Clair (0-19) fell to the host Lady Lancers (15-8), 14-1.
“(We) played much better on Tuesday, probably one of our best games of the year,” St. Clair Head Coach Roberta Byers said. “Although we are still making mistakes, we are improving. Lindsay Simpson went 2-2 with an RBI on Tuesday and probably had her best game of the season against St. Pius.”
The Lady Bulldogs put together seven hits, scoring once as Simpson drove in Alexis Murray with a single in the fourth inning.
Cylee Schatzler, Gabby Marler, Avari Hemker, Janessa Avila and Murray each singled once.
“Gabby Marler continues to put the ball in play offensively and has been very consistent for us at first base,” Byers said.
Hemker and Murray also reached on walks.
St. Clair concluded the regular season at Cuba Thursday. St. Clair is seeded eighth for next week’s Class 3 District 5 Tournament in Sullivan. St. Clair will play top-seeded Fatima at Sullivan High School Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.