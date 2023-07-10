One of the four teams to tie for the Ninth District junior regular season title was quick to recover from its first postseason loss Thursday.
St. Peters Post 313 (15-10-1), just 24 hours after a loss in the winners’ bracket semifinals, recovered to defeat Sullivan Post 18 (7-9), 11-3, in the quarterfinals of the losers’ bracket and assure itself of a top four finish in the district’s postseason tournament.
After surrendering two runs to Post 18 in the top of the first, St. Peters came roaring back with a five-run rally in the home half.
The score stood at 5-2 through four innings before Post 18 added its second run in the top of the fifth.
Post 313 put the finishing touches on the game with a six-run effort in the bottom of the sixth.
Jack Gnandt was the winning pitcher for Post 313. He pitched six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks with eight strikeouts.
Evan Hickman pitched the final inning without allowing a run. He gave up just one hit.
Ryan Shipley tripled and singled for St. Peters with a walk, a stolen base, a run scored and one RBI.
Adam Knobbe doubled, singled, walked, scored and drove in three runs.
Benedict Klassen singled twice, walked and scored twice.
Jon Jezik singled, walked twice and scored twice.
Sam Gawedzinski singled, scored and drove in two.
Austin Bauer walked and scored.
Benjamin Rush scored twice and drove in one.
For Sullivan, starter Grant Halmick recorded just one out and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits before being lifted in the first inning for Isaiah Skaggs.
Skaggs pitched 4.2 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Nate McReynolds pitched the last inning and gave up four unearned runs on one hit and five walks, striking out one.
Gibson Halbert smashed four hits for Post 18 with a double and three singles. He drove in three runs.
Cambrian Koch doubled, walked, stole a base and scored.
Alex Toews singled, walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
McReynolds and Beau Beckett both added a single.
Brennan Bouse walked twice and stole a base.
