One of the four teams to tie for the Ninth District junior regular season title was quick to recover from its first postseason loss Thursday.

St. Peters Post 313 (15-10-1), just 24 hours after a loss in the winners’ bracket semifinals, recovered to defeat Sullivan Post 18 (7-9), 11-3, in the quarterfinals of the losers’ bracket and assure itself of a top four finish in the district’s postseason tournament.

