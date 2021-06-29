St. Peters Post 313 picked up a key Ninth District Freshman Legion victory over the Union Post 297 Reds Wednesday in St. Peters.
The host team (9-6-1, 6-3) moved a half-game in front of Post 297 (12-9-1, 5-3), 4-2. Post 313 now is third in the league standings, a half-game ahead of the Union Post 297 Reds and a full game ahead of Union Post 297 Blue.
In the second game of the doubleheader, which did not count in the league standings, the teams played to a 6-6 tie after four innings.
First game
In the opener, St. Peters scored its four runs in the first three innings to set the tone for the victory.
Post 313 scored twice in the first, once in the second and once in the third.
Union scored a run in the fifth to break the shutout and added another one in the top of the seventh.
Patrick Nolan went the distance for Post 297 but took the loss. All four runs were unearned. He allowed six hits and three walks, striking out two.
Offensively, Union was held to three hits and seven walks. Another run reached on an error.
Nathan Keith, Eli Bray and Jake Russell had the hits, all singles.
Ardell Young walked twice. Nolan, Keith, Braden Pracht, Karson Eads and Russell walked once.
Russell scored both runs. Bray had one RBI.
Carson Houran started for St. Peters and went six innings before nearing his pitch limit. He allowed one run on two hits and five walks, striking out 10.
Brandon McQuerrey pitched the final inning, allowing a run on one hit and two walks. He fanned a pair.
Jon Jezik led the St. Peters offense with three singles. Austin Bauer had two hits. Zachary Skolnick had the other hit.
Houran, McQuerrey and Ben Rush walked. Bauer and Houran each stole two bases.
Bauer, Houran, Jezik and Rush scored the runs. Maverick Shultz, Ian Sanders and Skolnick posted one RBI apiece.
Second game
The teams played four innings in the second contest and settled on a 6-6 tie.
St. Peters was the visiting team for this game and scored a run in the top of the first. Union tied it in the bottom of the inning.
In the second, St. Peters scored three runs. Union added five.
St. Peters tied the game again with two runs in the top of the third. Neither team scored in the fourth, and the game ended at 6-6.
Union outhit St. Peters, 8-4. St. Peters made three errors to Union’s one.
Young and Kaden Patient each had two hits for Union. Keith, Bray, Dakota Kuelker and Karson Wright had one hit.
Wright and Cole Cudney drew walks.
Bray, Russell and Young stole bases.
Young scored twice. Bray, Kuelker, Pracht and Patient each scored once.
Eads, Keith, Wright and Patient each drove in a run.
For St. Peters, Bauer pitched the first 2.1 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Austin Bridges threw 1.2 innings, getting five outs on 11 pitches.
Bauer, Shultz, Jezik and McQuerrey had hits for St. Peters. McQuerrey tripled, and Jezik doubled.
Bauer, Shultz, Jezik, Bridges and Sam Gawedzinski walked. Rush was hit by a pitch.
Shultz and Bauer each stole two bases. Rush, Bridges, Houran and Jezik had one steal apiece.
Bauer scored twice. Jezik, McQuerrey, Rush and Gawedzinski each scored once.
Bauer, Houran, Shultz, McQuerrey and Elliott Moore drove in one run apiece.
Union returns to action Friday, hosting Pacific Post 320 in a doubleheader at Wildcat Ballpark starting at 6 p.m.
Post 297 is slated to host Kirkwood Post 156 Wednesday in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.