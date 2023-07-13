The Post 313 Seniors made short work of things in the first round of the Ninth District Tournament Monday.
St. Peters (15-13-1), the No. 4 seed in the tournament, rallied for eight runs in the first inning on their way to an 11-0 win in five innings over fifth-seeded Hannibal Post 55 (4-14-1).
Post 313 added three more runs in the second inning and held the lead there until reaching the mercy rule checkpoint of five innings completed.
Kyle Roberts tossed all five innings for Post 313, holding Hannibal off the scoreboard with five strikeouts while allowing three hits and one walk.
At the plate, Post 313 posted 14 hits. Carson Houran, Gavin King, Dylan Alsop, Austin Bauer and Ian Sanders each had two hits for St. Peters. Jon Jezik, Andrew Wojewoda, Alex McCrary and Kyle Webb picked up one hit apiece.
Alsop, Webb and Jezik each hit a double while the rest were singles. King was hit by a pitch.
Bauer and Sanders each scored twice. Houran, King, Alsop, Jezik, McCrary and Webb all scored once.
Alsop led in RBIs with four.
Sanders drove in two runs. Houran, King, Jezik and Wojewoda had one RBI each.
For Hannibal, Tyler Caldwell pitched the first 3.2 innings and allowed 11 runs on 14 hits and a hit batter.
Camden Fisher recorded one out.
Matt Miller doubled and walked.
Carter Hawkinson and Corey Weiss each singled.
St. Peters advanced to play Washington Post 218, the district’s top seed, in the winners’ bracket semifinals Tuesday at 6 p.m. after Post 218 earned an opening-round bye.
Post 55 meets Pacific Post 320 in the losers’ bracket quarterfinals Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
