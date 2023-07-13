The Post 313 Seniors made short work of things in the first round of the Ninth District Tournament Monday.

St. Peters (15-13-1), the No. 4 seed in the tournament, rallied for eight runs in the first inning on their way to an 11-0 win in five innings over fifth-seeded Hannibal Post 55 (4-14-1).

