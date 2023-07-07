The highest-scoring game of the Ninth District Junior Tournament first round Monday put Pacific Post 320 into a corner.
St. Peters Post 313 (14-9-1), one of four teams to end the regular season league schedule in a four-way tie for first place, knocked off the fifth-seeded Post 320 team (11-9-2), 14-8, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The game resulted in moving Post 320 into an elimination game Wednesday against the No. 8 seed, Wentzville Post 323, while St. Peters advanced to the winners’ bracket semifinals against top-seeded Washington Post 218.
Post 313 drew first blood Monday with a single run in the bottom of the first. After Post 320 tied things up in the top of the third, St. Peters responded with a four-run rally in the home half to go up, 5-1.
Both teams threw five-spots on the scoreboard in the fourth inning. Then, Post 313 shut down Pacific in the fifth inning and tacked on four more runs to its own score in the frame.
That left St. Peters with a commanding 14-6 lead. Post 320 pushed across two more runs during a seventh-inning comeback bid, but could draw no closer.
“It was back and forth, back and forth,” Post 320 Manager Nathan Bruns said. “We traded leads, but credit to them. There are some good hitters on their side. Their three, four and five hitters were tough outs throughout the season.”
Post 320 totaled 10 hits in the game, all singles. Three of the knocks came off the bat of cleanup hitter Cayden Matthes.
Matthes went 3-4 at the dish with a stolen base, a run scored and two RBIs.
Cole Ramirez posted two hits and scored a run.
Bennett Parker, the Post 320 pitcher of record, helped his own cause at the plate with two singles, a run scored and an RBI.
Trey Kulick singled, walked and scored twice.
Gavin Lane singled, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.
James Imus singled and collected an RBI.
Hagen Hassell walked three times, stole a base and scored twice.
Austin Covert walked, scored and drove in a run.
“I always tell the boys they’ve got to keep fighting and take pride in the name across the chest on the jersey and we did,” Bruns said. “We put up two in the last inning, but when you’re still down six after that fact, it’s tough to claw your way out.”
On the mound, Parker tossed 3.1 innings and allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits, one hit batter and one walk with six strikeouts.
“Last time, he shut them down and this time they got his number,” Bruns said. “That’s a tale of two different stories there. I was just proud of the way he kept his composure and kept battling out there.
Lane pitched one inning out of the bullpen. He surrendered four runs on two hits, one hit batter and two walks with one strikeout.
Landon Andrew finished out the game with 1.2 innings pitched. He allowed no runs on one hit and three walks.
“He threw strikes again in relief and that’s been huge,” Bruns said. “When he’s been called on, he’s thrown strikes and I can’t say enough about the kid.”
Ben Klassen was the winning pitcher for Post 313. In four innings pitched, he allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.
Evan Hickman closed out the victory with three innings pitched, allowing two runs (one earned). Hickman struck out one and surrendered four hits.
The Post 313 offense posted 14 hits, the biggest of which were two doubles by Klassen and Adam Knobbe.
The most plentiful number of hits, however, came off the bats of Ben Rush and Jon Jezik, both of whom singled three times.
Sam Gawedzinski and Austin Bauer both singled twice.
Klassen and Hickman each added a single.
Jezik scored three runs. Knobbe and Rush both scored twice. Klassen and Hickman each touched the plate once.
Bauer was credited with a team-leading five runs batted in for the contest. Jezik and Knobbe each drove in three. Gawedzinski tallied one RBI.
Klassen, Jezik and R Shipley each drew two walks.
Gawedzinski and Knobbe were each hit by a pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.