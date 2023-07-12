The Pacific Post 320 Juniors finished one spot ahead of where their seed would have indicated.
Pacific (13-10-2) concluded its season Friday night at Wildcat Ballpark in Union after a 10-0 loss to St. Peters Post 313 (16-10-1) in the losers’ bracket semifinals of the Ninth District Tournament.
Post 320 was seeded fifth in the tournament and was one of the last four teams playing.
This was the fourth game of the tournament for Post 320 and was a direct rematch from the first round against the fourth-seeded St. Peters.
Post 313 thusly was responsible for both Pacific loses in the double-elimination tournament. In between Monday’s 14-8 loss and Friday’s final game, Post 320 knocked out the No. 8 seed, Wentzville Post 323, Wednesday, 7-4, and the No. 3 seed, Elsberry Post 226, 8-3, Thursday.
“Much like Monday night, credit to St. Peters’ bats for getting going early and taking some real nice at-bats against us,” Post 320 Manager Nathan Bruns said.
After a scoreless first inning, St. Peters scored the first run in the bottom of the second.
The floodgates opened after that as Post 313 tallied four runs in the bottom of the third inning and five in the fourth.
“Ethan Holzmark pitched admirably for us, and we had a few mistakes in the field that proved to be costly,” Bruns said. “But, all in all, St. Peters is a very solid team and got the best of us both times in this tourney. I’m proud of the boys and their effort all summer. We had some really special moments this summer and I was once again extremely grateful to be a part of it.”
Post 320 notched six hits in the contest, the biggest being a double off the bat of Connor Mooney.
Trey Kulick, Cayden Matthes, Gavin Lane, Holzmark and Lucas Dohrer each singled.
On the mound, Holzmark pitched 3.1 innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits and five walks. He struck out two.
James Imus pitched 0.1 of an inning and surrendered three runs on three hits and two walks.
Lane recorded the final out, striking out the lone batter he faced.
Jordan Barrett was the winning pitcher for Post 313, scattering the six Pacific hits across five innings of work for the shutout. He notched seven strikeouts.
Sam Gawedzinski paced the Post 313 offense with three singles, a stolen base, a run scored and two RBIs.
Austin Bauer doubled, singled, walked, scored three times and drove in two.
Jon Jezik doubled and scored twice.
Ben Klassen singled and drove in a run.
Jake Atwell singled with two RBIs.
Ryan Shipley singled and walked.
Isaac Futrell walked, scored and drove in a run.
Chase Cook walked and drove in a run.
Jacob Hollrah walked and scored.
Adam Knobbe scored a run.
Logan Bauer stole a base.
Post 313 advanced from the game to play Washington Post 218 in the losers’ bracket finals, which also took play Friday night. Post 218 won that contest, 11-1, eliminating St. Peters in third place.
