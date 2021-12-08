Zyree Collins netted 28 points Friday to lead the St. Mary’s boys basketball Dragons to victory over St. Francis Borgia Regional, 62-46.
St. Mary’s improved to 3-4 overall, 1-0 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division. Borgia dropped to 3-2, 0-1.
“It was a game where they took it to us,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They shot the ball extremely well.”
Neier said Collins hadn’t been expected to stand out so much. He had been held to 20 total points over the previous two games.
“He got hot and scored 28,” Neier said. “We had trouble handling him. He showed great quickness and shot the ball well. He shot the ball extremely well from the free-throw line.”
Collins was 7-7 from the stripe, and the Dragons hit 10 of 13 free-throw chances. He also had six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
St. Mary’s led the Knights after one quarter, 15-12. Borgia thought it had a three-point shot at the buzzer to tie it, but the basket was waved off.
The Dragons were up at the half, 27-23.
After three quarters, St. Mary’s led, 43-31.
“They played an exceptional game,” Neier said. “It’s a game we could have won, but we didn’t play our best game from the tip. We’ve got to learn from the experience. It makes a difference if you don’t go out from the beginning of the game and give all you’ve got.”
Borgia’s leading scorer was Adam Rickman, who posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He also had four steals, three blocked shots and an assist.
Grant Schroeder netted 11 points with two rebounds and a steal.
Nathan Kell and Heath Landwehr each scored six points. Kell also had two rebounds. Landwehr added one rebound.
Garren Parks had four points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Sam Dunard scored three points with a rebound and a steal.
Drew Fischer handed out eight assists and added four rebounds and three steals.
Borgia went 5-13 from the free-throw line and knocked down four three-point baskets.
Following Collins for the Dragons was Kameron Taylor, who scored 13 points with four steals, an assist and a rebound.
Noah Johnson scored nine points with five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
David Glover and Erick Walker both ended with four points. Glover pulled down six rebounds with an assist, a blocked shot and a steal. Walker added three steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Quintrell Leonard and Lee Williams Jr. both scored two points. Leonard had two rebounds. Williams had three rebounds.
Corey Green added a blocked shot and a rebound.
The Knights return to action Saturday against Fatima at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The game, part of the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s Norm Stewart Classic, tips off at 1 p.m.