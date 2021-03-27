Playing Thursday in St. Louis, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Knights fell to St. Mary’s 25-16, 25-22, 25-19.
Borgia fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss.
Head Coach CJ Steiger said Joseph Lause led the team with six digs and was the strongest focal passer in serve receive.
Jason Derner notched four kills. Nick Dyson and Spencer Breckenkamp each had three kills.
Trent Marquart dished out 11 assists.
Borgia plays Friday in the Ft. Zumwalt East Round Robin Tournament. The Knights will face Francis Howell North, Westminster Christian Academy and the host.
The Knights play Monday at Fox in Arnold.