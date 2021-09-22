If the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights wanted to change their nickname, Road Warriors might fit the bill this season.
Borgia played its seventh match in a row on the road Thursday evening, losing to St. Mary’s, 2-0.
“It is frustrating to not have a win and to not have played at home yet,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said.
The Knights (0-7, 0-2) were supposed to host Tolton Catholic in league action Tuesday, but that was washed out by storms that pushed through the area.
Strohmeyer saw positives in Thursday’s game. The two goals were the fewest allowed since Sept. 4.
Justin Mort stopped nine of the 11 shots he faced.
“I do think we are getting better, even though the results don’t show it,” Strohmeyer said. “St. Mary’s had a solid game plan, and it worked for them. We were the more skilled team with over 60 percent possession. All of our games before this, we were below 50 percent possession. So when we had the ball, St. Mary’s packed it in deep, and we couldn’t break them down. We will do some work in training on tactics to break down a low block.”
Strohmeyer feels there’s room for improvement defensively as well.
“Defensively, there are still too many mental errors,” Strohmeyer said. “St. Mary’s did not get a lot of quality chances, but we had a couple of breakdowns that led to goals. It is a part of soccer and will happen, but we can be better.”